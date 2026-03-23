Seventy-two rockets in 44 seconds: How India’s explosive Pinaka expansion is playing out

New Delhi: An expansion inside the Indian Army’s artillery formations is sending a message about the country’s growing battlefield strength. With the addition of its seventh Pinaka rocket regiment and another nearing operational readiness, the country is gradually building a powerful strike capability with an aim to dominate high-intensity conflicts across its borders.

Sources say that the latest regiment has already been deployed as part of a broader effort to reinforce sensitive sectors along both the western and northern borders. The move comes at a time when security planners are concentrating on rapid response, precision strikes and the ability to overwhelm hostile positions within minutes.

A domestic system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher is at the centre of this expansion. The system, which takes its name from the legendary bow of Lord Shiva, demonstrates a combination of speed, firepower and indigenous engineering that is now essential to India's developing military strategy.

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Each Pinaka regiment packs formidable strength. A full regiment can unleash an intense barrage of rockets in a matter of seconds thanks to its three batteries, each of which has six launchers. In terms of the battlefield, this means that large enemy areas can be saturated almost instantly, hitting troop concentrations, supply hubs and vital infrastructure before the enemy has a chance to respond.

The system's rapid-fire capability wherein a single battery can fire 72 rockets in a minute, creating a wall of explosive force that can change the battlefield, is what makes it particularly deadly. The system’s mobility further amplifies its effectiveness. Mounted on high-speed vehicles produced by Tata Motors and BEML, the launchers are built for “shoot and scoot” operations. In a matter of seconds, they can fire and flee. This lessens the possibility of counterattacks by adversaries.

In contemporary warfare, where survivability and quick repositioning frequently determine the outcome of engagements, military planners see this flexibility as crucial. The Pinaka fleet's growth demonstrates a growing emphasis on high-impact, nimble firepower that can be used in a variety of environments, from mountainous frontlines to desert regions.

The scale of this build-up is demonstrated by the numbers. With seven regiments now in place, the Army is preparing to bring the eighth into service by the end of 2026. Two additional regiments are already in the pipeline for the following year, which will take the total to 10. Long-term plans go even further, with a target of 22 regiments equipped with increasingly advanced variants.

These newer versions are extending the reach of India’s strike capabilities. While earlier Pinaka systems had a range of around 40 kilometres, the latest guided rockets can strike targets up to 120 kilometres away. India's offensive options are expanded by this increased range, which enables forces to hit deep targets with greater accuracy.

The expansion is a component of India's efforts to become self-sufficient in defence. In recent years, major agreements have brought together domestic companies like Larsen & Toubro and Tata Advanced Systems to bolster the nation's industrial base and guarantee a constant supply of cutting-edge weapon systems.

The Pinaka system is starting to garner attention of the world. As the first foreign buyer, Armenia has shown its faith in India's defence technology and created opportunities for further exports.