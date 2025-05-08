Several Countries Issue Travel Advisories For India, Pakistan Following Operation Sindoor Strikes | Full List Here

Following the increased tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Armed Forces' initiation of Operation Sindoor, a number of countries—such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia—have issued travel advisories warning their citizens to stay away from conflict zones in both countries.

Operation Sindoor: In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the operation targeted several terror infrastructure locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The attack has heightened regional tensions considerably, causing countries to revise their travel advice.

United States

The US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan published a "Military Activity and Closed Airspace" notice. The notice reaffirmed the "Do Not Travel" designation for locations close to the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC) due to threats of terrorism and possible armed conflict.

American citizens were advised to leave active conflict areas if possible or shelter in place. The alert also warned of closed airspace and cancelled flights, urging US nationals to keep a low profile, be constantly aware of surroundings, and to always carry identification.

United Kingdom

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warned against travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border and 10 miles (about 16 km) of the LoC. The warning also extends to travel across Pakistan's Balochistan province.

After Pakistan closed its airspace for at least 48 hours on May 6, British citizens were advised to remain in touch with their airlines and listen to local authorities' advice.

Canada

Canada has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Jammu and Kashmir and locations within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border. Its warning mentioned heightened military activity and artillery exchanges, advising that the situation could quickly worsen.

The advisory cited the threat of additional attacks and asked Canadians in impacted areas to be on their guard, prepared to shelter-in-place, and obey local directions, such as air-raid alarms or evacuation notices.

Australia

Australia upgraded its travel warning level for India to "exercise a high degree of caution," citing the unstable security situation. The government also issued notices for possible flight disruptions due to shut-down airports, specifically in northwest India.

Australian citizens were requested to take precautions seriously, follow local media, and keep themselves updated regarding alterations in flight operations.

Singapore

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) urged against all but essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir and to Pakistan. The MFA cautioned about the sensitivity along the border and requested that citizens be careful, not congregate in public places, and report their stay with the ministry.

Singaporeans already within the area were encouraged to observe local developments and comply with all safety guidelines directed by authorities.

China

China's foreign ministry issued a general warning requesting its nationals to stay away from regions adjacent to the combat zone between India and Pakistan. Although the statement was concise, it encouraged vigilance and caution.

With tensions still seething in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, world capitals are keeping a watchful eye. Travelers are recommended to contact their respective foreign ministries for up-to-date information and heed local advice for security.