Several Dead, 100 Injured In Explosion At Switzerland Bar During New Year Celebrations: What We Know So Far

A New Year's celebration at a bar in the Swiss Alps turned tragic early Thursday after an explosion and subsequent fire ripped through the venue, killing multiple people and leaving many others injured. The incident occurred at around 1.30 am at Le Constellation, a bar in the Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana, Swiss police said. Authorities stressed that details remain preliminary and subject to change as investigations continue.

What We Know So Far

The fire broke out at around 1.30 am during New Year celebrations at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, an internationally known Swiss ski resort. More than 100 people were inside the building at the time of the incident, according to police. Police have confirmed at least 10 deaths, with a number of others injured. Officials said they are unable to give precise casualty figures at this stage. Doctors quoted by Swiss daily Blick warned that the death toll could rise to several dozen, while regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste described the incident as resulting in “a heavy toll”. Hospitals in the region began receiving large numbers of burn victims shortly after the fire broke out. Regional councillor Mathias Renard said medical facilities were quickly overwhelmed. “The intensive care unit and operating theatre at the regional hospital rapidly reached full capacity.” Authorities initially described the incident as an “explosion of unknown origin”. While the cause has not been confirmed, Swiss media reported that pyrotechnics used during a concert may have triggered the fire. Police have stressed that the investigation has only just begun and that the incident is not being treated as terror-related. The area around the bar was sealed off, and a no-fly zone was imposed over Crans-Montana as emergency services, including helicopters and ambulances, responded to the scene. Some of the victims are believed to be foreign nationals, police said.

About Crans-Montana

Authorities in Crans-Montana have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution in the coming days, warning that emergency and medical services are already under significant pressure. The appeal comes as the region remains busy with tourists during the peak ski season.

The resort community lies in the heart of the Swiss Alps, about 40 kilometres north of the Matterhorn, one of the most famous Alpine peaks, and roughly 130 kilometres south of Zurich.

Crans-Montana has a population of around 10,000 residents. Its highest point reaches an elevation of nearly 3,000 metres, according to the municipality’s website, which notes that local officials are seeking to diversify the area’s economy by reducing reliance on tourism and attracting high-tech research and development.

The municipality was formed on 1 January 2017, following the merger of several towns. It covers an area of 590 hectares, stretching from the Rhône Valley to the Plaine Morte glacier.