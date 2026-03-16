10 people feared dead after fire breaks out at Odisha's Cuttack SCB Medical College

At least 10 people have been feared dead after a fire broke out at Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on early Monday morning.

Fire brigade rushed to the spot for the firefirghting operations.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and held a discussion with authorities of the hospital and Police officers.

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack this morning and held a discussion with the hospital authorities and Police officers. A fire broke out in the Trauma Care ICU here.



(Pics: Odisha CMO) https://t.co/o3FurMyuwV pic.twitter.com/auguQlaQbS — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

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