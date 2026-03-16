10 people feared dead after fire breaks out at Odisha's Cuttack SCB Medical College
Fire brigade present at the spot for firefighting operations.
Trending Photos
At least 10 people have been feared dead after a fire broke out at Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on early Monday morning.
Fire brigade rushed to the spot for the firefirghting operations.
Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and held a discussion with authorities of the hospital and Police officers.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited S.C.B. Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack this morning and held a discussion with the hospital authorities and Police officers. A fire broke out in the Trauma Care ICU here.
(Pics: Odisha CMO) https://t.co/o3FurMyuwV pic.twitter.com/auguQlaQbS — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026
This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv