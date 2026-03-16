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trendingNowenglish3027156https://zeenews.india.com/india/several-feared-dead-after-fire-breaks-out-at-odishas-cuttack-scb-medical-college-3027156.html
NewsIndia10 people feared dead after fire breaks out at Odisha's Cuttack SCB Medical College
ODISHA FIRE

10 people feared dead after fire breaks out at Odisha's Cuttack SCB Medical College

Fire brigade present at the spot for firefighting operations.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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10 people feared dead after fire breaks out at Odisha's Cuttack SCB Medical College(Image Credit: Screengrab/ANI)

At least 10 people have been feared dead after a fire broke out at Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on early Monday morning. 

Fire brigade rushed to the spot for the firefirghting operations.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and held a discussion with authorities of the hospital and Police officers. 

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