Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848326https://zeenews.india.com/india/several-feared-dead-in-massive-explosion-at-ordnance-factory-in-maharashtras-bhandara-2848326.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA BLAST

One Dead, Several Feared Trapped In Massive Explosion At Ordnance Factory In Maharashtra's Bhandara

One killed in ordnance factory blast in Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

One Dead, Several Feared Trapped In Massive Explosion At Ordnance Factory In Maharashtra's Bhandara

Ordananace Factory Blast: A massive explosion rocked an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district this morning, leaving one person dead and several others feared trapped, officials told PTI. The incident occurred around 10:30 am, according to District Collector Sanjay Kolte. Rescue teams and medical personnel are conducting search operations at the blast site to locate survivors. Police confirmed the fatality, while efforts to ascertain the exact number of casualties are ongoing.

In first political reaction to the accident, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told ANI, "This is the failure of the Modi government." 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK