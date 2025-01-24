Ordananace Factory Blast: A massive explosion rocked an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district this morning, leaving one person dead and several others feared trapped, officials told PTI. The incident occurred around 10:30 am, according to District Collector Sanjay Kolte. Rescue teams and medical personnel are conducting search operations at the blast site to locate survivors. Police confirmed the fatality, while efforts to ascertain the exact number of casualties are ongoing.

In first political reaction to the accident, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told ANI, "This is the failure of the Modi government."