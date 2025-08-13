New Delhi: At least four individuals were injured and a motorcycle was set on fire following clashes between two communities from Mundaka and Hajipur villages in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday evening, officials confirmed.

The confrontation reportedly began over a dispute regarding vehicle parking. Several makeshift homes (‘jhuggis’) were also torched during the incident, which escalated into stone-pelting. The unrest led to a significant traffic jam along the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

In an official statement, Haryana Police stated that “no rioting took place” and confirmed that a case had been registered in connection with the incident. The force also noted that additional personnel had been deployed to the area to restore order.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those who indulge in violence and spread rumours,” a spokesperson for Nuh Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Nuh has historically been a communally sensitive region. In July 2023, violence erupted in the district when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob. That incident resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including two home guards and a cleric, with several others sustaining injuries.

Following the 2023 riots, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) stated that there was “no failure” on the part of the administration, although it acknowledged certain shortcomings. The commission concluded that the violence was not part of an organised crime and asserted that local residents were not involved.

It also observed that some youths had been provoked by inflammatory posts on social media, a concern the commission said must be addressed. The NCM appealed for calm and urged residents to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

“The incident was disappointing, the whole episode snowballed due to misuse of social media; however, it was not an organised crime,” NCM Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura told media. “NCM monitored the events that occurred during the violence proactively... People say that those who committed violence were outsiders. Local Muslims protected the temples while Hindus protected the mosques.”