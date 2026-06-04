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NewsIndiaSeveral people dead, many rescued after fire at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
BIHAR MUZAFFARPUR NEWS

Several people dead, many rescued after fire at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, said officials. The blaze reportedly started around 3 am and spread to various sections of the hospital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 06:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Several people dead, many rescued after fire at hospital in Bihar's MuzaffarpurRepresentative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, said officials. The blaze reportedly started around 3 am and spread to various sections of the hospital.

The incident took place just a day after the hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, that claimed 21 lives, including foreign nationals.

 

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