Several people dead, many rescued after fire at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, said officials. The blaze reportedly started around 3 am and spread to various sections of the hospital.

The incident took place just a day after the hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, that claimed 21 lives, including foreign nationals.

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