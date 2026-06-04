Several people dead, many rescued after fire at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, said officials. The blaze reportedly started around 3 am and spread to various sections of the hospital.
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At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out at a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, said officials. The blaze reportedly started around 3 am and spread to various sections of the hospital.
The incident took place just a day after the hotel fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, that claimed 21 lives, including foreign nationals.
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