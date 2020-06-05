Several people injured as TMC-BJP workers clash in Howrah; police resorts to lathicharge

Howrah: Clashes took place between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Howrah late Thursday (June 4, 2020) night which left several people injured, while four persons are said to be in critical condition.

The incident took place at P N Ghosh road in Howrah district under the Bali police station limits. The clashes were sparked by a family dispute which quickly turned violent with people from both sides sustaining severe injuries.

The police also had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. A large number of police and RAF personell have been deployed in the area.

Later, people gathered outside the Bali police station and started demonstrating, after which another quarrel started between the BJP workers and the police. During the uproar, BJP workers started raising Jai Shri Ram slogans. Police resorted to lathicharge again and detained around 20 BJP and Trinamool volunteers.

Both sides have lodged a complaint at the police station and the matter is being investigated.

TMC has alleged that BJP workers were operating a liquor shop in the area and when they opposed, the BJP workers attacked them.

However, the BJP workers say that it was a small family dispute, which took a political color. They claimed that Trinamool activists called their goons and attacked BJP workers.