IMD Issues Alerts For Heavy Rainfall In India, Storms And Lightning Kill Dozens In Bihar

Amid intense heat, weather conditions have changed in several states of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty wind and lighting across several states in the coming days.

The weather forecast issued a yellow alert on Thursday, April 11 over the states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, and others. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Due to the heavy lightning and hailstorms over the isolated regions of Bihar, as per the PTI, at least 25 people were killed in several districts of Bihar on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Nalanda reported 18 deaths, followed by two in Siwan, one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad.

However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed over 50 people died in the state because of storms, rain, lightning, tree and wall collapse.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of more than 50 people in various incidents of storm, rain, lightning, tree and wall collapse in Bihar. I express my deepest condolences. May God provide strength to the families affected by the disaster in this hour of grief,” he wrote in Hindi.