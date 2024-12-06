Severe Cold Wave Grips Kashmir and Ladakh, Temperatures Plunge Below Freezing

Kashmir and Ladakh are experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures across the region plunging well below freezing. The cold wave has led to record-low night temperatures and daytime highs that are 4°C below the seasonal average, sparking concerns about further cooling as the region braces for harsher weather in the coming weeks.

Srinagar Records Coldest Night of the Season

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest night of the season on Friday, with temperatures dipping to a bone-chilling -4.1°C. The city is currently grappling with freezing conditions, as the cold wave tightens its grip on the region.

South Kashmir Among the Coldest Areas

South Kashmir continues to bear the brunt of the cold wave. The Larnoo area recorded the lowest temperature in the Kashmir Valley, dropping to a frosty -7°C. Other parts of the region, including the popular tourist destination Pahalgam, also saw temperatures plunge well below freezing, with a minimum temperature of -6.5°C. Nearby Shopian district recorded -6.6°C, while the world-famous ski resort in Baramulla, Gulmarg, recorded -6°C.

Sonamarg, another tourist hotspot, was not spared, with temperatures dipping to -6.2°C, while Pulwama recorded -6.3°C. Bandipora saw a minimum temperature of -4.6°C, and Baramulla town recorded -3.3°C.

Ladakh's Freezing Temperatures

Ladakh, known for its extreme cold, has been gripped by even colder conditions. Nyoma village, in the southeastern part of Ladakh, recorded a staggering -16.7°C. The town of Drass, known as one of the coldest inhabited places in India, recorded -14.8°C. Leh, the main town of Ladakh, saw its lowest temperature of the season at -10.4°C. Even the Zojila Pass, which connects Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a bone-chilling -18°C.

La Niña Effect to Impact Winter

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has linked the ongoing cold wave to the La Niña effect, which refers to cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. This weather phenomenon typically affects wind patterns, leading to colder conditions in the region, including more rain and snow.

The IMD has also predicted that this winter will be particularly harsh, with temperatures dropping further and an increase in precipitation. "The weather will continue to be colder and more severe than usual. The winter period will be prolonged, with more snow and rain," an IMD official explained.

Chillai Kalan Looms

The cold wave is expected to intensify further with the onset of "Chillai Kalan," the 40-day period that marks the harshest winter in the region. Starting on December 21, Chillai Kalan brings freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall, and a heightened risk of disruption to daily life. The La Niña effect is expected to exacerbate the cold and precipitation during this period.

Dry Weather Forecasted Till Mid-December

Despite the frigid conditions, the IMD has predicted generally dry weather across the region from December 6th to December 15th. However, there are slight chances of light rain showers from December 8th to 9th. While the dry spell will provide a temporary reprieve from the intense cold, residents can expect the cold wave to resume from mid-December, with snowfall and rain likely after December 15th.

As Kashmir and Ladakh face a prolonged cold wave, residents are bracing for a tough winter ahead, with temperatures expected to continue their downward trend in the coming weeks. The La Niña effect promises to make this winter one of the harshest in recent years, with severe cold and snow likely to dominate the region's weather.