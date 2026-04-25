Severe heat alert issued for 32 UP districts, Delhi temperatures 4°C above normal

There is no immediate respite for the residents of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as severe heatwave conditions continue to batter the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the oppressive heat and discomfort will persist through Saturday. Consequently, a severe heat alert has been issued for 32 districts across Uttar Pradesh. In the national capital, a yellow alert remains in effect, warning of potential heatwave conditions in isolated areas.

Temperatures in several parts of Delhi have soared between 1.6 to 3.0 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius, which is 4.2 degrees above normal. A heatwave is officially declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and remains 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the seasonal average. This criterion was met at both Lodhi Road and the Ridge, where maximum temperatures were 41.8°C and 43.1°C, respectively.

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Severe heat alert in Uttar Pradesh

A severe heat alert remains in force across Uttar Pradesh amidst this prolonged spell of extreme weather. The IMD forecasts that these harsh conditions will continue through April 25, with elevated temperatures during both the day and night.

The heatwave warning covers 32 districts, including:

Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, and Barabanki.

Mirzapur, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur.

Bahraich, Shravasti, and Shahjahanpur.

Officials have strongly advised residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses. Residents have been advised to guard against excessive heat, drink adequate amounts of water, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day.

Signs of relief: Rainfall forecast

Despite the current scorching conditions, North India is likely to see relief soon. The IMD predicts rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh between April 25 and April 30.

Regional rainfall forecasts include:

Uttar Pradesh: Likely to receive rain between April 28 and April 30.

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh: Rainfall expected between April 26 and April 29.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a mixed weather alert for Rajasthan, warning of continued heatwave conditions alongside the possibility of storms and light rainfall in several districts over the coming days.

According to the department, Rajasthan is expected to endure two more days of intense heatwave conditions (April 25–26) before a change in weather patterns brings partial relief.

Meteorologists indicate that once the western disturbance becomes active, parts of Rajasthan may experience thunderstorms, dust storms, and light rainfall, offering temporary relief from the ongoing heatwave.

In contrast, parts of Northeast, Eastern, and Southern India are expected to witness thunderstorms. States including Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam are likely to receive significant rainfall in the coming days.

(With IANS inputs)

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