Severe LPG crisis gripping country, over 1 cr people face risk of losing jobs: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday raised serious concerns over India’s foreign policy and the worsening LPG crisis across the country, stating that the Centre’s decision to abandon the country’s long-standing non-aligned approach and side with the United States (US) and Israel in the ongoing Iran conflict has triggered severe supply disruptions and economic distress. He warned that shortages of LPG are forcing restaurants, hotels and industries to shut down and could push nearly one crore people towards unemployment.

The AAP chief questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence as Donald Trump and senior US officials openly mock India. Arvind Kejriwal said it appears the Prime Minister has made the nation of 140 crore people subservient to Washington, asserting that if Donald Trump holds any leverage that leaves Narendra Modi helpless, he must resign rather than place the country’s sovereignty and economic stability at risk.

Addressing a press conference, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “At this moment the country is passing through a very serious crisis. Across the country there is a massive shortage of LPG gas which is used for cooking in households, restaurants and in various kinds of industries. A severe shortage has emerged in the country because the daily production has fallen by 50 percent.”

The AAP Supremo elaborated, “In our country, around 60 percent of the LPG that we consume is imported. Out of this 60 percent import, nearly 90 percent comes through the Strait of Hormuz. Now the supply that used to come to India through the Strait of Hormuz has stopped for India. As a result, nearly 90 percent of those imports have been cut off. This means that overall around 50 to 55 percent of the LPG supply in our country has reduced.”

Pointing to the immediate consequences of the shortage, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The biggest and most immediate impact of this crisis is being borne by restaurants and hotels as the government has issued orders that LPG gas will not be supplied to restaurants and hotels. Restaurants and hotels cannot keep LPG stock in storage because of safety concerns. Whatever number of LPG cylinders they need is supplied to them on a daily basis. So if LPG supply suddenly stops, they do not even have one day’s stock. Because of this situation, around 20 percent of hotels and restaurants in Mumbai have already shut down. Within the next two days, nearly 50 percent of restaurants and hotels are expected to shut down.”

He continued, “In Tamil Nadu, around 10,000 hotels, industries and restaurants are on the verge of shutting down. In Punjab and in Delhi NCR, thousands of hotels and restaurants are going to shut down in the coming days. This is also the peak wedding season and if this situation continues, many people may have to postpone their weddings. Similar stories are coming from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar.”

Referring to the impact on industry, the AAP chief said that Morbi in Gujarat, which is considered the capital of the tile industry, has around 650 industries. Out of these, 170 industries have already shut down and nearly one lakh people have become unemployed. Across the country there is a fear that more than one crore people could suddenly become unemployed because of this crisis. If unemployment happens at such a large scale, we can imagine what kind of situation the country will face.

“In the past few days the government has significantly increased the prices of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders. The increase announced by the government is one issue, but apart from that LPG cylinders are now being sold in the black market in volumes and at exorbitant prices everywhere,” he added.

Explaining the international developments behind the crisis, Arvind Kejriwal further added, “This is happening because Israel and the US have attacked Iran. A large portion of the world’s oil and gas supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran currently has control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has stated that only those countries that are friendly to them will be allowed to move their ships through that route. Countries like Russia and China are being allowed to send their ships through that passage.”

Criticising the government’s foreign policy decisions, he asserted, “The biggest mistake made by Prime Minister Modi is that in a war where India had no stake, we should not have supported either side. We should have remained neutral. For the past 75 years India’s foreign policy followed the principle of Non Alignment in policy. Within just a few days the Prime Minister demolished that policy. He went and stood directly with Israel and America and took a position against Iran. What was the need for him to visit Israel just one day before the war began? What was the need for him to hug Netanyahu one day before the war started? By doing this he has pushed the entire country into a crisis.”

“Why PM Modi is doing this is beyond our understanding. Until now India never took sides at the international level. Even during the time of the Cold War, when the world was divided into two major poles, India stood firmly with the Non Aligned Movement (NAM). But now the Prime Minister has clearly aligned India with the US and Israel, and we have turned Iran, which used to be our old friend, into an enemy,” he emphasised.

Expressing strong criticism of the Prime Minister’s conduct, the AAP Supremo said, “For the past several months and the past one year we have been witnessing a disturbing trend. It appears that Prime Minister Modi has become a ‘gulaam’ (slave) of Donald Trump. I feel extremely ashamed to even use these words. But Prime Minister Modi has turned this great nation of 140 crore people into a colony of America.”

Drawing a historical comparison, he asked when the British came to India, why were they able to capture our country? The British captured India because the rulers governing the country at that time were weak. They could be blackmailed. They could be bought. By attacking them the British gradually captured the country. Today America has captured our country in a similar way because our Prime Minister appears weak and he is being blackmailed.

“Every citizen of this country feels his blood boiling today. Every day we see on television how Donald Trump and even small officials and minor secretaries of the American government openly mock our Prime Minister and our country. When a citizen of India watches this, his blood boils. The humiliation and insult that we are feeling is unbearable,” he asserted.

Arvind Kejriwal continued, “What is our fault? Our only fault is that our Prime Minister is a weak person. Whatever orders Donald Trump gives, the Prime Minister bows his head and accepts them. Trump said reduce the import duty on cotton coming from America to zero. The Prime Minister complied. Because of this decision hundreds of thousands of farmers in India were ruined. Trump said stop buying oil from Russia. Prime Minister Modi complied and stopped buying oil from Russia. Because of this the country suffered an annual loss of ?8 lakh crore. Why was this done? Trump said that goods exported from India to America would face 18 percent duty, while goods coming from America to India would face zero percent duty. Prime Minister Modi complied and implemented it. How many workers lost their jobs? How many industries shut down? How many lakhs and crores of farmers suffered losses?”

He added, “Now in this war as well the Prime Minister has supported Trump and Israel. We want to know what compulsion the Prime Minister is facing. There must be something that Donald Trump has about PM Modi which makes him so helpless. Trump himself is openly saying that he has some secrets about PM Modi which, if revealed publicly, could destroy PM Modi’s career. If the Prime Minister believes that Trump has some embarrassing secrets that could harm him if they become public, then he should resign. But he should not play with the future of the country.”

The AAP Chief asserted, “If he is afraid that Trump might reveal some of his secrets, then he should resign. Someone else can become Prime Minister. But the country should not be destroyed because of his personal fears.”

He added that India became independent in 1947. At that time our country was economically weak and weak in many other aspects as well. Despite that India commanded respect across the world. The entire world respected India. In 1971 when America directly threatened the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that if India attacked Pakistan then America would attack India, Indira Gandhi did not listen to America. India attacked Pakistan and liberated Bangladesh. That was the era when India walked confidently across the world.

Concluding with a warning on foreign policy, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Today Prime Minister Modi has lowered India’s head before the world. We want that such foreign policy decisions should not be taken. India should not be made a slave of America. We should not bow before Trump. India’s foreign policy must be shaped according to the interests of our country, not according to the compulsions and weaknesses of PM Modi.”