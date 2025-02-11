'Sex With Parents': Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina Booked In Multiple FIRs - What Is The Row About? Explained

Ranveer Allahbadia is a popular YouTube podcaster whose podcasts get published on the BeerBiceps channel while Samay Raina is the founder of India's Got Latent show. When the two popular influencers collaborated on the IGL show, it was meant for more popularity, but instead, it has attracted widespread outrage and legal trouble. If you are not aware of the matter, here is an explainer for you:

During the comedy show India's Got Latent, Allahabadia made a controversial obscene remark targeting parents. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever," said Allahabadia. Not only this, a panellist Apoorva Makhija also made obscene remarks about the mother's private part. The video of the show went viral soon with people and political leaders expressing their outrage.

However, Allahabadi later apologised for the remarks. “My comment was not just inappropriate; it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," he said.

But the legal troubles have already begun for the participants of the show. Two FIRs have been registered - one in Assam and the other in Mumbai. Mumbai Police have already asked Raina and Allahabadia for appearance and cooperation in the investigation. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, "Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely 1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani 2. Shri Jaspreet Singh 3. Shri Apoorva Makhija 4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia 5. Shri Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled ' India's Got Latent'. Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections - 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Investigation is currently underway."

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "I will be raising the issue regarding the show called India’s Got Latent as a member in the standing committee of IT& Communication for the kind of vulgar, blasphemous content that is passed off as comedy. We need to set boundaries since these platforms influence young minds and they are passing off absolute rubbish as content. The language used by Ranveer Allahabadia which was also actively encouraged by others on that ‘comedy panel’ is unacceptable."

In response to complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is considering summoning Allahbadia. The podcaster may receive a notice requesting his appearance before the panel to address questions related to the controversy.