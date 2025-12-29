SGPC, Akali Dal Are Using Sri Akal Takht Sahib As Shield To Protect Their Wrongdoings: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday mounted a direct and uncompromising challenge to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), stating that sacred institutions such as Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Panth are being cynically invoked as shields to escape accountability for serious wrongdoing.

The Chief Minister said the continued inaction in the case of 328 missing saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji has deeply angered the Sangat, and pointed out that the SGPC is straining every nerve to protect affluent individuals close to its leadership who are involved in this grave sin.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from last few years the Punjabis in general and Sangat is in deep and anguish trauma as no action has been yet taken in the case where 328 saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib were stolen. “The panthic organisations and Sant Samaj have since long demanded action in this regard and have even approached the state government for this purpose. As its moral responsibility, the Punjab government has lodged an FIR in this regard and constituted a SIT to probe the matter,” he added.

However, the Chief Minister said that immediately after that, on the directions of its masters, the SGPC has started briefing the press and have been refuting the charges while spitting venom against the state government for interfering in the religious matters. “The SGPC Chief had admitted that 10-12 scams daily occur in SGPC which reflects that gross misuse of the Golak money, offered by the devotees, takes place. The interim committee of the SGPC in its meeting during 2020 passed resolution for severe action against the erring employees of the committee and publishers in the same case only,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “However, surprisingly no action was taken in this regard despite several irregularities, no action was taken though the SGPC had earlier itself passed resolution for registering criminal cases against affluent persons like former Chief Secretary Dr. Roop Singh and others. Even the decision of termination of all services with S.S. Kohli & Associates (Chartered Accountant firm), and approval to recover 75% of payments made due to their failure in responsibility was made. However, as S.S. Kohli was rendering services as CA of Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal too, so the action is still hanging in fire.”

He pointed out that the SGPC at the behest of its masters claim that the state government is meddling into the affairs of the panth which is not true as the SGPC has passed its resolution for the criminal action against the accused, for which state government only can act. “However, to save the skin of the influential persons who are involved in this sin, the SGPC has later taken back all its resolutions. During Akali regime all the rights to publish Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji were given to SGPC through Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008 (Punjab Act) but now when the state government wants to ensure recovery these saroops so that no desecration or any other such heinous crimes takes place, these people are giving religious colour to it,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that SGPC wants every power but does not want to be accountable to the people adding that now they are trying to use Sri Akal Takht Sahib for saving the skin of those who are close to their masters. “The SGPC and its President are mere puppets in the hands of the Akali leadership who are using it for their own vested interests. They are afraid of the SIT as the SGPC and their masters know that a fair and thorough probe will expose their ugly face,” he added.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that though SGPC has failed in its duty to find the missing saroops, the Punjab government will ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are punished as per law of land. “For the last 14 years the elections for this esteem body have not taken place and these leaders have not even demanded it from the Union government. The psyche of every Sikh has been bruised due to the disappearance of 328 saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib,” he stated.

The Chief Minister pointed out that BJP had on its official page posted a cartoon of great Sikh Gurus but the SGPC has taken no action against them as the polls of the state are coming. “The Akali leaders just want to grab the chair and are least bothered about the interests of the state and its people,” he asserted.

Citing examples, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Akalis gave consent for giving central university status to Panjab University, SYL, draconian farmers law and every other anti-state decision just to corner benefit for their family.

The Chief Minister said that 1920 when Akali Dal was formed it was known as the party of the Lions but these leaders have transformed the party into the one of Dinosaurs. “The present Akali leadership shies away from raising the issue of the state before the Union government whereas the state government has left no stone unturned for it. The sole reason behind it is that the Akali leadership is greedy for power due to which they don’t hesitate in taking every anti-state stance,” concluded CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.