Shah Kicks Off Bihar Campaign In Saran, Slams Lalu-RJD Over ‘Jungle Raj’ Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah started the NDA’s election campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections from Saran district on Friday.

Addressing a massive gathering in Taraiya block, the Home Minister launched a scathing attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, urging people not to allow the return of the Jungle Raj era.

“I want to remind the youth of Bihar about the Jungle Raj that existed 20 years ago and call upon them to pledge to fight against it. We must ensure that those who brought that era of fear and lawlessness never come to power again.There is no more appropriate place than Saran-Chhapra to make this appeal,” Shah said.

He emphasised that the fight against Jungle Raj continues, asserting that the NDA will form the government in Bihar with the biggest majority in two decades.

“Nitish Kumar’s fight was against Jungle Raj then, and our fight is against Jungle Raj today. The NDA is contesting the Bihar elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, while our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the NDA at the national level,” Shah declared.

Taking a direct swipe at the RJD, Shah said the party’s ticket distribution reflected its old mindset. “I saw the RJD’s candidate list Shahabuddin’s son’s name is on it. If RJD is still giving tickets to Shahabuddin’s son, can Bihar remain safe? To keep Bihar safe, we must ensure a government led by Modi and Nitish Kumar,” he said.

Highlighting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shah praised Prime Minister Modi’s role in fulfilling a centuries-old dream. “For 550 years, Lord Ram Lalla resided in a hut in his birthplace.

In 2019, Prime Minister Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple and completed its grand construction with the consecration ceremony. A magnificent temple dedicated to Goddess Sita is also being built in Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi,” he noted.

Shah also listed key achievements of the NDA government in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “Nitish Kumar’s government has done tremendous work. It provides 125 units of free electricity to 1.67 crore families and has increased pensions for the elderly, widows, and the disabled to Rs 1,100. PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar have transferred Rs 10,000 to the accounts of every Jeevika sister. Today, infrastructure in Bihar has improved so much that one can travel across the state in just five hours,” Shah said.