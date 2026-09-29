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shah-modi-signal-yogi-adityanath-2027-up-elections-analysis

Know expert political analysis on how PM Modi and Amit Shah's recent public backing of UP CM Yogi Adityanath sends a clear signal to the opposition ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
shah-modi-signal-yogi-adityanath-2027-up-elections-analysis
Image Credit: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a programme. (IANS/File photo)

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