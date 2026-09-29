/shah-modi-signal-yogi-adityanath-2027-up-elections-analysis

Elections are not fought only with manifestos. They are also fought with signs. A hand on the shoulder, or a meeting photograph issued from an official account, does the same job: it removes doubt. The worker wants to know on whose face the fight will be fought. When that answer comes from the Centre, confidence rises, discipline improves, and inner rivalry is pushed down. The opposition wants to know where the split is. When the answer comes back that there is no split, its story begins to fall apart.

This is not to say that one photograph decides an election. Even in 2022, the win did not come from a picture alone. Law and order, welfare schemes, the organisation, and a scattered opposition strategy all moved together. But the photograph set the mood. In an election, mood arrives before the numbers. It pulls the worker to the booth and forces the other side onto the back foot.