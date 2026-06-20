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  • /Delhi fire: Massive blaze breeds panic in Shahdara's Bihari Colony; 6 fire tenders rushed to gali 7

Delhi fire: Massive blaze breeds panic in Shahdara's Bihari Colony; 6 fire tenders rushed to gali 7

A major residential fire broke out at Gali Number 7 in the Bihari Colony block of Shahdara, East Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service has deployed 6 fire tenders to control the blaze.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 07:15 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 07:16 AM IST
Delhi fire: Massive blaze breeds panic in Shahdara's Bihari Colony; 6 fire tenders rushed to gali 7
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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