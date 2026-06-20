/Delhi fire: Massive blaze breeds panic in Shahdara's Bihari Colony; 6 fire tenders rushed to gali 7

A major fire broke out at a residential property in the Shahdara area of East Delhi, triggering panic among local residents. The incident was reported from the densely populated Bihari Colony block.
Emergency services reacted immediately to the crisis, launching a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation to prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring structures.
A fire broke out in a house at Gali no 7, Bihari colony, Shadara. 6 DFS Vehicles were dispatched to the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway: Delhi Fire Services— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.