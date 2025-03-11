Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2870455https://zeenews.india.com/india/shahin-bagh-like-situations-will-arise-aimplb-leaders-warns-modi-government-over-waqf-board-bill-2870455.html
NewsIndia
WARF BOARD BILL

'Shahin Bagh-like Situations Will Arise': AIMPLB Leaders Warn Modi Government Over Waqf Board Bill

AIMPLB warns Modi government over Waqf Board Bill, citing potential Shahin Bagh-like protests, Holi threats, and provocative slogans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2025, 12:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Shahin Bagh-like Situations Will Arise': AIMPLB Leaders Warn Modi Government Over Waqf Board Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has warned the Modi government over the Waqf Board Bill, stating that if the bill is passed, it could lead to Shahin Bagh-like situations across the country.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Anant Tyagi analyzed three major narratives that the group is rapidly setting within 48 hours.

The first narrative aims to create a Shahin Bagh-like situation across the nation, similar to the months-long protests seen during the CAA-NRC agitation. The plan is reportedly to implement similar tactics nationwide.

The second narrative is a threat of something dreadful occurring before Holi, signalling a potential escalation in the coming days. The third narrative involves the provocative slogan "sirr tan se juda," the same slogan associated with the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, which is being revived and spread across the country, particularly before the Holi festival.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK