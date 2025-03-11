'Shahin Bagh-like Situations Will Arise': AIMPLB Leaders Warn Modi Government Over Waqf Board Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has warned the Modi government over the Waqf Board Bill, stating that if the bill is passed, it could lead to Shahin Bagh-like situations across the country.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Anant Tyagi analyzed three major narratives that the group is rapidly setting within 48 hours.

The first narrative aims to create a Shahin Bagh-like situation across the nation, similar to the months-long protests seen during the CAA-NRC agitation. The plan is reportedly to implement similar tactics nationwide.

The second narrative is a threat of something dreadful occurring before Holi, signalling a potential escalation in the coming days. The third narrative involves the provocative slogan "sirr tan se juda," the same slogan associated with the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, which is being revived and spread across the country, particularly before the Holi festival.