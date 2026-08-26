/Swearing on holy water to split the spoils: UP councillors caught on camera in bizarre bribe-sharing oath | SHOCKING VIDEO

In the video from Uttar Pradesh, many Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation council members can be seen holding holy water as they swear they will share bribery equally among all 60 members. The shameful video has led to public outrage and the civic authorities to conduct an immediate investigation.
In this leaked video, there is a gathering of people identified as municipal representatives in social media holding some water in their hands. There is one of them who gives the pledge and makes them agree on something illegal.
Terms of the oath: According to this oath, all the money they get as a result of corruption should be divided equally among 60 councillors.
The loyalty pact: In this oath, the whole group swears that no matter what happens, they will support every member.
The warning: If any of them is accused of being a 'traitor,' there will be serious verbal punishment in the oath.
Honour Among Thieves— D (@Deb_livnletliv) August 25, 2026
Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur
Municipal councilors took an oath holding Gangajal that all the monetary proceeds from Corruption will be shared with complete honesty.
Modi ji should immediately give them the highest Civilian award.. pic.twitter.com/vNnKSAew14
While this video has been circulating in social media, people started asking questions about the sudden rise in personal properties of these elected officials. People pointed out cases when individual councilors moved from one house to a luxury car and more properties within three years.
The Municipal Commissioner Saumya Gururani commented on the situation, saying that this video was recorded back in November 2025 under the previous administration.
"Even so, we have ordered an inquiry, and further action will be taken based on the findings."
The inquiry aims to verify the authenticity of the video, identify the individuals involved, and determine if systemic corruption compromised local governance. Until the investigation concludes, the incident remains a stark illustration of local accountability challenges.
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