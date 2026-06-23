/Shala Praveshotsav: Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision that transformed Gujarat's educational landscape

To fully appreciate the significance of this transformation, one must revisit the circumstances in which the campaign began. In 2003, Gujarat was confronting several developmental challenges, with education emerging as one of the most pressing concerns. During 2001-02, the school dropout rate stood at over 37 per cent, reflecting a reality where nearly one in every three children was slipping away from the educational mainstream. For many families, education was still viewed as a distant aspiration rather than an attainable pathway to a better life. The situation was even more challenging for girls, whose access to education was often constrained by social prejudices, economic hardships, and entrenched barriers. The challenge before the state, therefore, extended beyond increasing enrolment figures. It called for a fundamental shift in public consciousness, one that would place education at the heart of Gujarat’s development journey.