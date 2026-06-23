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Shala Praveshotsav: Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision that transformed Gujarat's educational landscape

Writing on 23 years of Shala Praveshotsav, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel explains how PM Narendra Modi transformed primary education into a people's movement, slashing historic dropout rates and paving the way for AI monitoring systems and schemes like Namo Lakshmi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
Shala Praveshotsav: Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision that transformed Gujarat's educational landscape
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a meeting. (IANS)

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