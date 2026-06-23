/Shala Praveshotsav: Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision that transformed Gujarat's educational landscape

-By Bhupendra Patel
History is rarely shaped by grand events alone. More often, it is transformed by quiet decisions that alter the course of countless lives. A child’s first step into a classroom may appear ordinary, but within that moment lies the power to redefine a future. It is the beginning of opportunity, aspiration, and social progress. When a child enters school, it is not only an individual journey that begins; a family moves closer to empowerment, a community gains hope, and society takes a step forward. Few initiatives embody this truth as profoundly as Gujarat’s Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra. As these pioneering campaigns complete 23 years, they stand not merely as successful government programmes but as enduring instruments of social change. Guided by the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat and currently the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, these initiatives transformed education from a government programme into a people's movement, shaping the aspirations and futures of generations across Gujarat.
To fully appreciate the significance of this transformation, one must revisit the circumstances in which the campaign began. In 2003, Gujarat was confronting several developmental challenges, with education emerging as one of the most pressing concerns. During 2001-02, the school dropout rate stood at over 37 per cent, reflecting a reality where nearly one in every three children was slipping away from the educational mainstream. For many families, education was still viewed as a distant aspiration rather than an attainable pathway to a better life. The situation was even more challenging for girls, whose access to education was often constrained by social prejudices, economic hardships, and entrenched barriers. The challenge before the state, therefore, extended beyond increasing enrolment figures. It called for a fundamental shift in public consciousness, one that would place education at the heart of Gujarat’s development journey.
It was against this backdrop that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, advanced an idea whose simplicity belied its transformative potential: education should not remain the responsibility of the government alone; it must become a shared commitment of society. This vision elevated Shala Praveshotsav beyond just an administrative initiative and transformed it into a people's movement. Its most remarkable feature was its ability to bridge the distance between governance and society. From the Chief Minister and ministers to MLAs and officers from the IAS, IPS, and IFS cadres, public representatives and officials stepped out of their offices and into villages, meeting families, encouraging parents, and personally accompanying children to school. For 23 years, this unique tradition has continued uninterrupted, reflecting a sustained commitment to ensuring that every child receives the opportunity to learn.
The true measure of any idea lies not in its intent but in the change it creates. Over the past 23 years, Shala Praveshotsav and the Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra have demonstrated the transformative power of collective action. Their success cannot be measured solely through enrolment figures or improved educational indicators. Their most enduring achievement lies in the millions of lives that have been transformed through access to education. Children who entered classrooms in the early years of the campaign have today grown into doctors, engineers, teachers, entrepreneurs, and professionals across diverse fields. Their journeys stand as a testament to the opportunities created through education and to a vision that sought to place every child, regardless of background, on the path to realising their aspirations. In many ways, the story of Shala Praveshotsav is the story of generations empowered through education.
The most lasting transformation in any society is witnessed when the women move forward with confidence and opportunity. Recognising this early, Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi understood that the real strength of Gujarat’s future lay in placing girls’ education at the centre of the development vision. With this aim, the Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra was integrated into the Shala Praveshotsav, turning school enrolment into a focused effort to bring every girl child into the education system. Over the past two decades, the shift in societal attitudes towards girls’ education in Gujarat reflects not just policy intervention, but a broader awakening of collective responsibility. Today, families do not view a daughter’s education as an exception or aspiration alone; they actively seek to ensure that she moves from school to higher education and beyond.
Building on this sustained momentum of social change initiated under the leadership of Hon'ble Shri Narendra Modi, the Gujarat government has introduced Namo Lakshmi Yojana. Under this scheme, financial assistance of up to ₹50,000 is provided to girls studying in classes 9 to 12, ensuring continued support during crucial years of schooling. Additionally, the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana has been launched to encourage students to pursue science education. Under the scheme, students in classes 11 and 12 studying in the science stream receive financial assistance of up to ₹25,000 over two years. Together, these efforts reaffirm a commitment that financial constraints should never stand in the way of a child's education, talent, or aspirations for the future.
The true purpose of education goes far beyond securing school enrolment. Its real value lies in nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thinking, and helping a child discover their inherent potential within the classroom itself. It is this broader vision that guided the launch of Gunotsav in 2009 under the leadership of the then Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Today, the initiative has evolved into Gunotsav 2.0 (GSQAC), reflecting a more comprehensive, quality-based approach to school evaluation and improvement. Within this, the School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (SQAAF), aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, defines 211 standards for evaluating school quality, marking a significant step towards holistic development, improved learning outcomes, and sustained academic excellence.
Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Gujarat has also adopted the 5+3+3+4 academic structure and ensured the universal implementation of Balvatika at the foundational stage. Alongside these structural reforms, technology has become a key enabler in strengthening the education system. Digital birth registration and child tracking systems now help ensure that every child is identified, enrolled, and continuously supported through their learning journey. Gujarat’s Vidya Samiksha Kendra, India’s first AI-driven educational monitoring system, further strengthens this ecosystem by enabling real-time oversight of educational progress across Gujarat. Within this framework, an AI-based early warning system helps identify potential dropouts in advance, allowing timely support. Such initiatives reflect how the original spirit of Shala Praveshotsav continues to evolve with changing times while retaining its core mission of universal education.
The strength of any such initiative is best reflected in the extent of public participation it inspires. Over the past 23 years, contributions from citizens, institutions, and organisations have collectively reached approximately ₹326 crore, reinforcing education as a shared societal responsibility. In addition, the strong participation of parents and women in School Management Committees, with 75 per cent parental involvement and 50 per cent representation of women, has transformed schools into truly community driven spaces. Complementing this collective effort, schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana and Gyan Setu merit scholarships are helping ensure that talented students are not held back by financial constraints, enabling them to continue their academic journeys with confidence and dignity.
Our visionary Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, once said that if we aim to build a Viksit Bharat, then it must begin by empowering the dreams of our children. The 23year journey of Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Rath Yatra stands as a living reflection of this belief. Great transformations often begin like a seed sown in faith, knowing fully well that the one who plants it may never sit in its shade. Yet, it is planted with conviction for generations yet to come. In the same spirit, the vision of Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi took root in Gujarat through these initiatives. What began as a simple yet determined effort has today grown into a vast banyan tree of education, equality, and social awakening, under whose shade countless children of Gujarat continue to shape their aspirations and futures.
Time moves forward, leadership evolves, and programmes take new forms, but some ideas become inseparable from the journey of a society itself. This initiative is one such enduring idea. It has opened the doors of opportunity for lakhs of children, strengthened the confidence of lakhs of girls, and given a renewed direction to society’s thinking on education. As Gujarat continues its development journey, these efforts in primary education will be remembered as a defining chapter of social change. When future generations look back at this period, the initiatives led by Shri Narendra Modi will stand out not only as policy interventions but as a meaningful social transformation that reshaped the educational foundation of Gujarat
(Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Zee News.)
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