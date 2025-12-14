'Shameful For Bengal, CM Should Take Responsibility': BJP Slams Messi Event Chaos

After the distressful chaos at Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dilip Ghosh on Sunday stressed that the incident is "shameful" for West Bengal and demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee take responsibility.

"The incident is shameful for West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility; merely apologising will not be enough. Those who came there after spending money should be compensated," Ghosh said, IANS reported.

"Everyone responsible must be punished, and legal action should be taken, whether it is the police, officials, or the ministers who were present on the dais. All of them should face legal proceedings," he added.

On Saturday, chaos erupted at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium as fans, frustrated with limited access to Lionel Messi, went on a rampage, damaging property and prompting police to lathi-charge the crowd.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to restore order, and Messi left the stadium prematurely. Fans claimed tickets were overpriced, and many felt cheated after Messi's brief 5-20 minute appearance.

Meanwhile, Satadru Dutta, the principal organiser of the event, was arrested by police personnel at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata while he was attempting to leave the city.

