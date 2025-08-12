Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for accusing Israel of committing "genocide" in Palestine, after the MP in a post on X said that the Israeli state is "committing genocide" and has starved hundreds to death.

The Congress MP in the post alleged that Israel has "murdered" more than 60,000 individuals, including children. She also strongly criticised the Central government for remaining silent on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions. Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself," she posted.

"It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," the Congress leader added.

Responding to her claims and allegations, Reuven Azar said that Israel has killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists and facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza.

"What is shameful is your deceit. Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas’s heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire," the Israeli Ambassador posted.

"Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger. Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there. Don’t buy Hamas numbers," he added.

Israel-Hamas War

Israel and Hamas have been at war since the October 7 attack. As per IANS, during this attack, more than 3000 militants entered Israeli land and killed nearly 1200 civilians and took 240 people hostage.

Since the conflict broke out, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale offensive against the terrorist organisation Hamas and its affiliated groups.

Netanyahu On Gaza City Takeover Plan

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had defended his government’s controversial plan to take full military control of Gaza City, describing it as the “speediest and most effective way” to end the ongoing war.

In a press conference, Netanyahu insisted that Hamas’ continued refusal to surrender its weapons has left Israel with no alternative but to press forward with its military campaign.

“Given Hamas’ refusal to lay down its arms, Israel has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas,” he said, adding that Israeli forces already have control over 70–75 per cent of Gaza.

The operation has faced widespread criticism from the international community, including some of Israel’s closest Western allies, over humanitarian concerns.

(with IANS inputs)