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'Shameless spectacle': DMK mouthpiece takes jibe at Vijay over Trisha's presence at I-day program

DMK mouthpiece Murasoli criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over actor Trisha’s presence at the state Independence Day celebrations, calling their interaction inappropriate and questioning its propriety.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
'Shameless spectacle': DMK mouthpiece takes jibe at Vijay over Trisha's presence at I-day program
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@DrPraveenwrites

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'Shameless spectacle': DMK mouthpiece takes jibe at Vijay over Trisha's presence at I-day program
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