The DMK’s official mouthpiece Murasoli has criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay over the presence of actor Trisha at the state’s Independence Day celebrations. This comes just days after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin faced criticism for his remarks involving the same actor.
In a sharply critical editorial, Murasoli questioned the appropriateness of Trisha occupying a front-row seat at the official celebrations held at Fort St George on Saturday and exchanging salutes with Vijay during the ceremony.
The editorial labelled the episode a “shameful spectacle” and alleged that it lacked propriety.
“On Independence Day, the dignity of Chief Minister Vijay flew away in the wind. Without any shame or hesitation, he made an actress sit in the front row and exchanged repeated salutes back and forth - a sight that even those who voted for him could not digest,” it said.
Trisha was seated next to Vijay’s parents at the Tamil Nadu government’s Independence Day programme. Dressed in a yellow saree, she was seen saluting Vijay as he hoisted the national flag and inspected the ceremonial proceedings.
Her attendance at key official events has sparked considerable discussion. Before this, she was present at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in May, where she appeared visibly emotional.
The actor’s longstanding friendship with Vijay has frequently been the focus of speculation and gossip, especially in light of the widely reported strain in his marriage.
This latest political criticism comes just days after Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK’s youth wing leader and former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister, drew flak for his comments about Trisha.
In its editorial, Murasoli also alluded to the speculation around Vijay’s personal life while criticising him over Trisha’s presence at the Independence Day ceremony.
“The man who has now become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is someone who seeks to justify such shameful and repulsive behaviour by displaying it brazenly,” the editorial said.
The DMK mouthpiece further claimed that even Vijay’s supporters may have found his interaction with Trisha at the official event difficult to accept.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.