Maharashtra politics witnessed high-voltage drama on two fronts as Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP) executed a sweeping late-night organizational overhaul, while a fierce war of words between the Congress and the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spiraled into street protests.
In a late-night organisational decision on Tuesday, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde cancelled the appointments of all existing party spokespersons. The party said the decision followed reviews held across the state. Instead of removing a few leaders, it decided to replace the entire panel.
Until a new panel is announced, former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Vidya Chavan and senior leader Mahesh Tapase will serve as the party's interim spokespersons. The decision comes after the party recently made changes in its student, youth and teachers' wings.
A separate political row began after the Maharashtra Congress referred to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as "Gungi Gudiya" in a social media post. The party questioned her silence on several issues affecting the state.
The post drew immediate criticism from leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal defended the wording used in the post. He said the phrase was meant as political criticism of Sunetra Pawar's silence on public issues. He also referred to Indira Gandhi's political journey, saying she later became the "Iron Prime Minister."
The controversy soon spread to the streets. NCP workers led by Suraj Chavan entered the Maharashtra Congress headquarters in South Mumbai and demanded a public apology. Similar protests were reported in Thane and Pune. Police stepped in to prevent clashes between workers from both parties.
Social activist Anjali Damania also criticised the language used against Sunetra Pawar and said such remarks were not acceptable in public life.
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