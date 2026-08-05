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Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) removes all spokespersons amid 'Gungi Gudiya' row

Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) removes all Maharashtra spokespersons after a review as the 'Gungi Gudiya' remark against Sunetra Pawar triggers a row.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 12:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) removes all spokespersons amid 'Gungi Gudiya' row
Image Credit: ANI, IANS. Visual of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

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