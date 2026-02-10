Sharad Pawar’s grand daughter Revati Sule set to marry Nagpur businessman’s son - More details inside

Revati Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, is set to marry Sarang Lakhanee, the son of a Nagpur-based businessman, in a high-profile wedding that has attracted attention across political and social circles.

According to sources, Revati Sule, who is the daughter of Supriya Sule–a senior NCP leader and daughter of Sharad Pawar, will soon tie the knot with Sarang Lakhanee. The engagement has been publicly acknowledged by family members on social media, where Supriya’s son, Vijay Sule, shared a photograph of the couple with a congratulatory message.

About Revati Sule

Revati Sule has pursued higher education both in India and abroad. She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and later completed a master’s degree in public administration from the London School of Economics. Her academic background and family’s political legacy have kept her in the public eye, even though she leads a relatively private life compared with her mother.

Who is Sarang Lakhanee?

Sarang Lakhanee, the groom-to-be, comes from a prominent business family in Nagpur. He is the executive director at Vishvaraj Group, a company controlled by his father, and has a background in management studies from Columbia Business School in the United States. Lakhanee is also known to be involved in sports, particularly badminton.

Social media buzz

The announcement of the upcoming marriage generated a positive response on social media, with friends, colleagues, and well-wishers expressing their congratulations. The photographs shared by family members quickly drew widespread attention on social media platforms.

Date and details still awaited

While the engagement is confirmed and many details about the couple’s background are public, the official date and venue for the wedding have not yet been announced. Both families are expected to release more details as preparations continue.

Overall, the wedding of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhanee marks a notable event for both the NCP and business communities in Maharashtra, drawing attention for its blend of political legacy and entrepreneurial success.