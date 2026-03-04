Sharad Pawar set to represent opposition in Rajya Sabha Poll from Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar will be the Opposition’s candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra, after the Congress formally announced its support ahead of the March 16 election.

The decision follows consultations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which had seen initial differences among its three constituents, NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), over who should contest the only winnable seat available to the Opposition.

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar said the party had agreed to back Pawar after guidance from its central leadership and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, ANI reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, each of the three MVA partners had laid claim to the seat. The Congress argued that, as a national party, it had a strong case to field the candidate. Shiv Sena (UBT), meanwhile, maintained it had the “first right” to the seat based on its strength in the Maharashtra Assembly.

‘Abiding by ethics of MVA’

Wadettiwar said the Congress had initially pressed its claim because of its national status and internal demand from party workers.

“There was a strong demand for it,” he said, adding that leaders from the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar had reached out to Congress as well as to Uddhav Thackeray to seek support.

“Among them, Sharad Pawar is the senior-most,” Wadettiwar said. “We are abiding by the ethics of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Our high command has decided to support Pawar Saheb.”

The announcement signals a show of unity within the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra after days of speculation over potential friction, clearing the path for Pawar to represent the bloc in the Upper House.