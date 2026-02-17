Sharad Pawar's future in politics: Another Rajya Sabha term or ceding power to NCP? Explained

Maharashtra politics: Veteran politician Sharad Pawar, one of the most influential figures in Maharashtra and national politics, faces two key questions about his political future - whether he will seek another term in the Rajya Sabha and what lies ahead for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), including the possibility of a reunion of its factions.

Sharad Pawar’s Rajya Sabha term

Seven members from Maharashtra, including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, are set to retire from the Rajya Sabha in April 2026. Pawar remains among the state’s most senior leaders, with a political career spanning over six decades. He has been a member of either House of the Maharashtra legislature or Parliament since the 1960s.

Pawar’s party is currently allied with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Reportedly, the alliance may be able to secure only one Rajya Sabha seat due to its limited numerical strength.

Elections for seven Rajya Sabha seats in the state are expected in April. Maharashtra has 288 MLAs, and 37 votes are required to win each seat. Notably, as per NDTV, Pawar’s faction has only 10 MLAs in the Assembly.

The maths suggests that if the entire MVA backs a single consensus candidate, that nominee could secure victory. Given his stature and influence in Maharashtra politics, Pawar is seen as the natural choice if the alliance agrees on a name.

According to reports, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut recently claimed that Pawar is interested in contesting the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Sharad Pawar and NCP reunion question

Another major factor shaping Maharashtra’s political landscape is whether the NCP’s factions will reunite.

Speculation around a possible reunion intensified after the death of NCP leader Ajit Pawar on January 28 in an aircraft crash near Baramati in Pune district.

Following his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, filling the vacancy created by his demise.

Earlier, ANI reported that Sharad Pawar had clarified that preliminary discussions on a potential merger had taken place between Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil.

“At present, our entire focus is on taking care of everyone and moving forward together with those who are grieving. As of now, there is no discussion at all about any political decisions,” Pawar had said.

Moreover, another unresolved question is the future role of Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule within the party and whether she will eventually emerge as his political successor.

Taken together, the decisions ahead for Sharad Pawar will shape not only his own political trajectory but also the future direction of the NCP and the broader opposition space in Maharashtra.

Whether he opts for another term in the Rajya Sabha, facilitates a reconciliation within the party, or gradually transitions leadership to the next generation, his choices are likely to have lasting implications for the state’s political balance in the years to come.

