Sharda University Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel, Note Says He Was 'Planning For One Year'

A 24-year-old B. Tech (Computer Science) student at Sharda University in Greater Noida was found dead by suicide in his hostel room on Friday night.

Police said that the student, from Madhubani (Bihar), was found hanging in his room at the HMR hostel. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the tragic incident.

Before taking his own life, the victim reportedly left behind a note saying that he had been planning this for a year. The note also reportedly asked the university to refund his unused fees, hinting at personal struggles.

According to a report of NDTV, the victim had not attended classes for two years. Shockingly, the university had not informed his family during this period of time, it has raised questions about coordination between the institution and his family.

However, the police acted swiftly after getting information of the incident. They reached the scene, collected the body for a post-mortem examination, and conducted a forensic analysis of his room. Authorities are saying that the matter is being thoroughly investigated, and all angles are being explored.

This heartbreaking case has come shortly after another tragedy at the same campus. A second-year BDS student had died by suicide under different circumstances earlier in July when she alleged mental harassment by faculty members. That case had also sparked protests and led to arrests.

Authorities have assured thorough investigations in such cases to prevent further tragedies.