Shared peaks, shared prosperity: Why the India-Nepal bond is the future for the Himalayan youth

Picture two neighbours who have shared everything for centuries, such as food, festivals, family, and the same breathtaking view of the Himalayas. That is India and Nepal. People on both sides of the border have always lived as though the border barely existed. Daughters married across it. Families celebrated together across it. This bond, lovingly called "Roti-Beti ka Rishta," has never needed a formal agreement to survive—it lives in people's hearts, from the colourful markets of Kathmandu to the quiet, rolling hills of Sudurpashchim.

Now, as Nepal's new government settles into 2026, a new generation is watching closely. Nepal's young people—who grew up with smartphones in hand and big dreams in mind —are asking a simple question: do we have to leave home to build a good life? Increasingly, the answer is no. India is stepping in not as a big brother handing down favours, but as an equal partner rolling up its sleeves. Whether it is powering homes through hydroelectricity, making payments seamless through UPI, or building hospitals and schools in remote corners of Nepal through community development projects, both countries are writing a new chapter together. This is not about aid. It is about two neighbours choosing to grow together—and that makes all the difference.

The Digital Revolution: Empowering the Modern Nepali

Walk into any busy market in Pokhara today, and you will notice something that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. A small handicraft seller—perhaps a young woman running her own little stall—holds up a QR code, and an Indian tourist pays her instantly on their phone. No cash. No confusion. Just a quick beep and the money is done.

This is what India's Digital Public Infrastructure, and specifically the UPI payment system, has made possible. After the 2024–25 UPI rollout between the two countries, cross-border payments shot up more than twenty times in a single year. A freelancer sitting in Pokhara can now receive payment from a client in Mumbai within seconds. A Nepali student studying in Delhi no longer has to worry about the hassle of sending money back and forth across borders for tuition fees.

For small business owners in tourist towns, accepting UPI from the millions of Indian visitors who travel to Nepal each year has increased their incomes by 15 to 20 percent. That might not sound dramatic on paper, but for a tea seller or a craftsperson trying to build a stable livelihood, it is genuinely life-changing. Technology, when it actually reaches ordinary people, stops being just technology — it becomes freedom.

Lighting Up the Economy: The White Gold Era

Nepal has always known it was sitting on something precious. Its rivers and mountains hold an enormous capacity to generate electricity. For years, though, that potential stayed just that—potential. It is only now that the lights are truly coming on.

Under the landmark 10,000 MW Power Export Agreement, India has committed to being a reliable, long-term buyer of Nepal's electricity. In 2025–26, India absorbed 81.3 percent of Nepal's total exports, and electricity was one of the biggest reasons why. The 400kV Butwal-Gorakhpur transmission line — built as a 50-50 joint venture, meaning Nepal owns it just as much as India does — is one of the clearest signs that this is a partnership of equals. Two more lines, Inaruwa-Purnia and Dodhara-Bareilly, have also been agreed upon, further cementing Nepal's role not as a passive supplier, but as a co-owner of the infrastructure that powers the region.

What does this mean for ordinary Nepalis? By 2030, this energy partnership is expected to create more than 50,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nepali engineers and technicians. That is 50,000 reasons for skilled young Nepalis to stay home rather than packing their bags for the Gulf or beyond. Hydropower is no longer just a natural resource — it is becoming a career, a future and a source of national pride.

Grassroots Growth: The HICDP Model

Big agreements and billion-dollar projects make headlines, but real development is often quieter than that. It looks like a school bus arriving in a village that never had one. It looks like an ambulance that can finally reach a family in a remote hill town before it is too late. It looks like a child sitting in a library, reading a book that simply was not there before.

India and Nepal's High Impact Community Development Projects—known as HICDPs—have been doing exactly this kind of quiet, steady work since 2003, though the partnership itself stretches back to 1950. Designed to meet everyday needs in remote communities across all seven of Nepal's provinces, the programme has now delivered more than 590 completed projects. Over 1,000 ambulances have been donated. New five-bed hospitals have been built in places like Manang, where access to basic healthcare was once a serious struggle. More than 300 school buses have been put on the road, and student hostels and libraries have opened their doors.

Connectivity has improved too. The Jayanagar-Kurtha railway and the Motihari-Amlekhgunj oil pipeline have helped cut fuel and travel costs—small savings that add up enormously for working families over time. As recently as November 2025, eleven new Memoranda of Understanding worth NRs 1.16 billion were signed between the two governments.

These projects will never trend on social media. They will not appear in flashy summits or diplomatic press releases. But they are, in many ways, the truest measure of what this partnership means because they show up where the people are.

Why Trust India? A Partnership of Respect

Trust is not built through speeches. It is built through showing up—especially when things go wrong.

India's "Neighbourhood First" foreign policy places Nepal at the centre, guided by a genuine respect for Nepali sovereignty. This is not just a diplomatic phrase. It is reflected in the fact that more than 32,000 Nepali Gorkha soldiers serve proudly in the Indian Army—men who have fought alongside Indian troops in battles from Monte Cassino to United Nations peacekeeping missions across the world. That kind of bond does not come from a policy document; it comes from generations of shared sacrifice.

When global supply chains broke down in 2024, India quietly made sure Nepal did not go hungry. More than 200,000 tonnes of wheat, sugar and rice crossed the border at stable prices, shielding Nepali households from the worst of the inflation that hit so many other countries.

And in moments of genuine crisis, India has moved fast. After the devastating earthquake of 2015, India airlifted more than 45,000 Nepalis to safety and contributed one billion US dollars in relief and reconstruction. When conflict broke out in Ukraine in 2022, India evacuated 1,800 Nepali students. In 2025, hundreds more were brought home from other conflict zones.