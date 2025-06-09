'Shared Values Between Two Countries...': Bangladesh’s Yunus Writes About 'Mutual Respect' In Letter To PM Modi

India-Bangladesh Ties: Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writes that mutual respect and understanding between New Delhi and Dhaka will continue to guide the two nations to work together for the well-being of citizens.

Responding to PM Modi's greetings for Eid-ul-Adha, Yunus wrote the letter, dated June 6, and conveyed his wishes on the occasion. The Chief Advisor of the Government of Bangladesh's official handle on the social media platform X shared the letters between the two leaders.

"I deeply appreciate your thoughtful message, kind greetings and warm wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, which reflects the shared values between our two countries. I also would like to convey my warmest greetings to you, and through you, to the people of India on this auspicious occasion," the letter read.

"Eid-ul-Azha is a time of reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity, and inspires us all to work together for the greater benefits of the peoples across the world. I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the wellbeing of our peoples," the letter added.

In his letter dated June 4, PM Modi had conveyed greetings for Eid al-Adha and stated that the holy festival is an integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India.

"On behalf of the people and the Government of India, I convey warm greetings to you and the people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha," the Prime Minister's letter read.

"This holy festival is an integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India and is celebrated with immense joy and fervour by millions of people of Islamic faith across the country. It reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world," it continued.

India-Bangladesh Relations

Earlier, Yunus had alleged that external factors, including India, might be behind efforts to destabilise the country. He had stated that there were "relentless efforts to destabilise Bangladesh" both internally and externally, leading to a "war-like situation."

Following this, the Ministry of External Affairs refuted Yunus's claims that "Indian media delegitimises transitional leadership", according to ANI.

This exchange between PM Modi and Yunus could be a step towards opening a dialogue to amending the relations between the two countries.