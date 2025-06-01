Sharmishta Panoli Arrest: Kolkata Police Break Silence, Say 'Action Taken For Sharing Offensive Content'
Kolkata police said that the law student for sharing offensive content which promotes hatred among the communities.
Amid backlash over the arrest of Sharmishta Panoli, the Kolkata Police on Sunday stated that some social media accounts are spreading false information about the unlawful arrest of the law student. The police called the narrative "mischievous and misleading."
In a post on X, police expressed that the law student was not arrested for expressing patriotism or for personal belief, but legal actions were taken for sharing offensive content which promotes hatred among the communities.
"Expressing national pride and patriotism is a thing that every citizen and organisation stands for. Kolkata Police being no different, stands firmly with the citizens of India," the post read.
Some social media accounts are spreading false information that Kolkata Police has unlawfully arrested a law student for opposing Pakistan. This narrative is mischievous and misleading.
