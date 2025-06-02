West Bengal Police are facing severe criticism for alleged double standards in their handling of recent cases, drawing parallels to concerns about selective enforcement seen elsewhere. Critics point to two contrasting incidents: the alleged inaction in a case involving an attack on Hindus in Siliguri and the swift arrest of a student, Sharmistha, for offensive remarks against a specific religion.

In Siliguri, despite attacks on Hindus, police are accused of being inactive, with perpetrators reportedly roaming free. Conversely, the Kolkata Police arrested 22-year-old Sharmistha from Gurugram, 1500 kilometers away, for allegedly making objectionable comments about a particular religion.

The controversy extends beyond the police to the complainant against Sharmistha, Wajahat Khan. Allegations have surfaced regarding Khan's own track record of offensive social media posts concerning Hindu deities, which police have seemingly ignored. Furthermore, Khan is reportedly linked to the "Sky Foundation," an NGO with alleged connections to Pakistan and an office in Karachi.

While Sharmistha remains in judicial custody for 14 days, Wajahat Khan, despite his alleged derogatory comments, remains free. This has led to accusations that West Bengal Police are acting based on religious bias.

The Bar Council of India has also questioned the "selective pattern" of the police and the Mamata Banerjee government. Concerns have also been raised about the appointment of Inspector Naushad Akhtar as the investigating officer in Sharmistha's case.

Political reactions, including a shared old video of Mamata Banerjee by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, further fuel accusations of appeasement politics.