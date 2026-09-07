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  • /Sharp rise in admissions shows growing faith in treatment network: Dr Balbir Singh

Sharp rise in admissions shows growing faith in treatment network: Dr Balbir Singh

Punjab’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign has driven a sharp rise in admissions at government de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, with over 14,000 people admitted in 2026 so far, indicating greater access to and acceptance of institutional treatment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Sharp rise in admissions shows growing faith in treatment network: Dr Balbir Singh

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