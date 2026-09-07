/Sharp rise in admissions shows growing faith in treatment network: Dr Balbir Singh

The consistent rise in admissions at the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s de-addiction and rehabilitation centres highlights growing public faith in the state’s healthcare infrastructure under the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign.
Government de-addiction centres saw admissions jump from 9,577 in 2024 to 25,290 in 2025—an increase exceeding 164 percent. This upward trajectory has continued in 2026, with over 14,000 individuals admitted by July.
Launched in March 2025, the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' initiative has driven this surge in admissions. The trend indicates that more individuals and families are actively seeking institutional treatment rather than letting social stigma prevent them from accessing help.
This expanded reach is especially significant for a state where individuals battling addiction historically went years without receiving structured care. As treatment and rehabilitation facilities become a more visible element of the state's anti-drug strategy, the focus has shifted from simply identifying substance abuse to actively guiding affected individuals into care and long-term recovery.
The state's rehabilitation network has shown a similar upward trend:
2024: 2,644 admissions
2025: 8,574 admissions (a rise of over 224%)
Through July 2026: Over 5,800 admissions, reaching nearly 68% of the total recorded in all of 2025.
Punjab’s Outpatient Opioid-Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinic network has also expanded its reach. New patient registrations grew from 13,033 in 2024 to 17,702 in 2025, with more than 12,500 additional patients registered by August 2026. Together, OOAT clinics, de-addiction facilities, and rehabilitation centres form a multi-tiered support system for those managing substance dependence.
Alongside healthcare efforts, the state has utilized statutory provisions under Section 64A of the NDPS Act, which grants immunity from prosecution to individuals charged with drug consumption or possession who volunteer for treatment. As of August 27, 2026, more than 11,000 individuals have received immunity under this provision.
Commenting on the results, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh noted that the steep rise in admissions is one of the campaign's most encouraging indicators. He emphasized that more families are seeking institutional support, allowing the healthcare network to reach individuals who previously remained outside formal care systems.
Dr. Singh highlighted that the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' initiative operates on three core pillars:
Enforcement: Strict actions against drug smugglers.
Treatment & Rehabilitation: Comprehensive support to help individuals recover and restore their family lives.
Prevention: Safeguarding youth to stop drug use before it starts.
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