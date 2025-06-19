Shashi Tharoor Admits Differences With Congress Leadership, Says 'No One Has Reached Out To Me'

Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday agreed to have some differences with members of the party leadership and said that these issues can be sorted out in closed-door conversations.

Reacting to the ongoing Nilambur by-election election, Tharoor stated that he was not invited by the party for the election campaign.

"I was not invited by the party (for Nilambur by-election campaign)... Yes, there may have been some differences between me and the leadership. Those can be sorted out in closed-door conversations... So far, no one has reached out to me," said Tharoor.