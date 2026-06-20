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Shashi Tharoor backs PM Modi's G7 stance on Indian seafarers' safety; BJP claims Rahul Gandhi 'exposed'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended PM Modi's bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in Evian, stating Modi clearly raised concerns over Indian seafarers' safety. The BJP weaponized the praise to target Rahul Gandhi. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor backs PM Modi's G7 stance on Indian seafarers' safety; BJP claims Rahul Gandhi 'exposed'
Image Credit: Shashi Tharoor backs PM Modi&#039;s G7 stance on Indian seafarers&#039; safety. (IANS)

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