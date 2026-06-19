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  • /Shashi Tharoor hails US-Iran deal; hopes for resumption of aluminium and energy supplies

Shashi Tharoor hails US-Iran deal; hopes for resumption of aluminium and energy supplies

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tharoor pointed to the wider economic toll conflict tends to take, drawing on past experience to make his case. He went on to flag the direct gains India stands to make, particularly on the trade front. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor hails US-Iran deal; hopes for resumption of aluminium and energy supplies
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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