Congress MP and the lead of India’s All-Party Delegation to the United States, Shashi Tharoor, on Thursday listed three evidence about Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 in which 26 individuals were killed.

As he addressed the media's queries in the US, he was questioned if any country had asked the delegation for evidence of Islamabad’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

"I'm very glad you raised this. I didn't plant it, I promise you. Very simply, no one had any doubt, and we were not asked for evidence. But the media have asked in two or three places. Let me say very clearly that India would not have done this without convincing evidence. But there were three particular reasons I want to draw your attention to all of you,” the Congress MP replied.

He continued to list three pieces of evidence about Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam terrorist attack:

1- Over Three Decades Of Pattern

The first point that Tharoor raised was that there has been a 37-year pattern of repeated terror attacks from Pakistan, accompanied by repeated denials.

“I mean, Americans haven't forgotten that Pakistan did not know, allegedly, where Osama bin Laden was until he was found in a Pakistani safe house right next to an army camp in a cantonment city. That's Pakistan. Mumbai attacks- they denied having anything to do with it… So we know what Pakistan's all about. They will dispatch terrorists, they will deny they did so until they're actually caught with red hands," he added.

2- TRF’s Claim

The next point the Congress leader highlighted was that The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had claimed the responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack and later withdrew it.

“Second point, the moment this happened, within 45 minutes or so of this happening, the terrorist attack, a group called The Resistance Front, claimed credit. Who is The Resistance Front? They're a well-known proxy front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned organization listed by the United Nations (UN) listed by the US State Department…” he elaborated.

“These people then claimed credit within a time span. There were no media present when these killings took place. Most of the world hadn't even learned about this when they claimed credit. So that was itself a smoking gun. They repeated that claim 24 hours later. And having repeated that claim 24 hours later, then their handlers must have woken up to the gravity of this and told them to take it off their site. So they did. But the fact is, the credit claim was on record, and the world has seen it,” he presented his second point.

3- Funerals After India’s Strikes

Tharoor presented the next point and said, “Third, when the first strikes happened on the terrorist camps, funerals were conducted, including for members of some of the key organizations, the Jaish-e-Mohammed in particular, and the Lashkar-e-Taiba.”

“The funerals were conducted, and photographs have emerged on social media showing Pakistani generals and police officers in uniform attending these funerals being conducted by relatives of these terrorists,” he continued.

#WATCH | Washington DC: On a question asked by his son about whether any country had asked the delegation for evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack and about Pakistan's repeated denials of any role in the attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I'm very glad… pic.twitter.com/RR0tcVOwpU — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

Congress leader Tharoor is leading an All-Party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora. The Delegation met the US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday.

The seven All-Party Delegations were entrusted to carry forth the strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

After the terror attack Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor during the wee hours of May 7, hitting terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

(with ANI inputs)