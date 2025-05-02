Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Dysfunctional’ Jibe At Delhi Airport On Way To Receive PM Modi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday slammed Delhi Airport and called it 'dysfunctional', informing that despite the delays, he managed to reach Thiruvananthapuram on time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Vizhinjam Port commission.

The Congress leader in a post on the social media platform X wrote, "Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency."

"Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception," he added. Tharoor also shared his pictures with PM Modi at the airport.

Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been… pic.twitter.com/OoGHeS0Gbe — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 1, 2025

Earlier, in April, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also shared a picture of himself at the Delhi Airport and slammed it for delays.

He had written on X, "Delhi airport is a bl** sh** show (excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur and so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I’ve no idea what time we will leave from here." Later, CM Abdullah updated that he reached Delhi after 3 am on that day.

The Airport had been facing flight delays due to weather conditions, and a runway was closed for construction work.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms led to flight delays and disruptions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.