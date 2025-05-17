India-Pakistan Tension: As India plans a large-scale diplomatic initiative with a bid to expose Pakistan's continued support for terrorism on the global stage, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to lead a delegation of MPs from all political parties to world capitals, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. Hailing the decision, the Kerala Congress has exuded confidence in the Thiruvananthapuram MP that he will present India's case globally.

"At a time when Prime Minister Modi and his External Affairs Minister have lost credibility internationally, the nation needs a voice that commands respect. We appreciate the government for recognising the talent vacuum within the BJP and choosing a Congress leader to represent the country," the Kerala Congress said in a post on X.

"We are confident that Shashi Tharoor will present India's case at the global level & correct the mistakes made by the Modi Government", the post added.

According to ANI sources, around 40 parliamentarians will form seven groups and travel to various regions of the world as part of India's diplomatic initiative to inform the international community about Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism and highlight India's recently launched Operation Sindoor.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the coordination efforts for this international tour, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic outreach. Several opposition MPs, including Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Sasmit Patra, have reportedly been approached to participate in the campaign.

Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, former Minister of External Affairs Salman Khurshid, and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi will also likely participate. This will be the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

While the government has not officially announced the initiative, it is understood that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other agencies are currently preparing documents containing facts and instances to substantiate the allegations against Pakistan. An official from the MEA is expected to accompany the delegations.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.