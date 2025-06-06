Shashi Tharoor Warns In US: Terrorist To Pay Heavy Price For Attacks Like Pahalgam

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation in the US, has warned that there will be a "price to pay" for terror attacks like the April 22 incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. He highlights that the delegation has received solidarity and understanding from everywhere.

During interaction with think tanks and young professionals, Tharoor reiterated India's stance that "there will be a price to pay" if terrorist attacks like the one in Pahalgam are carried out in India.

Reacting to the delegation visit, he said, "and I'm very pleased to say that everywhere we went and I could say this quite confidently without exception, we have received both of what we sought. We have received understanding and we have received solidarity."

He further added that the prime focus is economic advances that are so essential to pull a few of the few people who remain below the poverty line in the country.

"Our focus has when this kind of thing is done to us, and for very cynical motives, which I think are pretty apparent so I won't spell them out, it was necessary for us to show that we will not allow people to cross the border and kill our citizens with impunity. That for terror strikes like this, which show all the hallmarks of meticulous planning and military style execution, that there will be a price to pay. And that was very strongly the message that we sent," Tharoor added, IANS reported.

The Indian delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, engaged with think-tanks at the US Embassy, highlighting India's fight against terrorism and the diverse aspects of the India-US partnership. The delegation comprised MPs from various parties, including Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G.M. Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), BJP members Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya, and Bhubaneswar Kalita, former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena's Milind Deora.