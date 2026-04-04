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NewsIndiaShashi Tharoor's convoy en route to campaign rally blocked in Kerala, security staff assaulted; 3 detained
KERALA ELECTION 2026

Shashi Tharoor's convoy en route to campaign rally blocked in Kerala, security staff assaulted; 3 detained

A video from the scene showed the Thiruvananthapuram MP seated in the front seat as a group of men surrounded his vehicle, with some heard shouting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Shashi Tharoor's convoy en route to campaign rally blocked in Kerala, security staff assaulted; 3 detained (Image Credit: ANI)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s convoy was reportedly attacked in Malappuram on Friday, during which a member of his security team was allegedly assaulted, according to reports.

The convoy was stopped near the Thiruvalli Chellithodu bridge while the Congress MP was en route to an election campaign event in Wandoor.

A video from the scene showed the Thiruvananthapuram MP seated in the front seat as a group of men surrounded his vehicle, with some heard shouting.

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The 70-year-old Congress leader later confirmed the incident in a post on X on Saturday morning.

"Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers," the MP posted on X.

He added that the convoy proceeded onward, and he went on to complete two more events following the incident.

"We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected," he added. 

What happened 

Police officials said the incident occurred due to a roadblock at the Chelithode bridge while Shashi Tharoor was on his way to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader AP Anilkumar.

According to the FIR, the accused, travelling in two vehicles, allegedly obstructed the MP’s convoy.

When the gunman tried to clear the obstruction, both he and the driver were reportedly assaulted, the FIR said.

Police added that the road was narrow, and the gunman had merely asked the vehicle ahead to move faster to ensure smooth passage for the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s convoy.

Wandoor Police has registered a case, detained three persons along with seizing two vehicles, based on the complaint by the security personnel. 

A non-bailable case has been filed against an accused identified as Ummara, a resident of Kalikavu.

Kerala Assembly election 

Shashi Tharoor has been actively campaigning for the Congress ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9, with counting set for May 4. The results will be announced alongside those of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal.

Addressing a campaign rally for the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Wandoor constituency of Malappuram district on Friday, Tharoor expressed confidence that the UDF would secure a clear majority and return to power in the state.

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