Shatrughan Sinha, Saayoni Ghosh - Surprise names in 19 TMC rebels list

The woes of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) seem to be mounting, with reports indicating that 19 party MPs have now signed a list of rebels. This reported escalation comes right on the heels of another major blow on Wednesday, when TMC Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev resigned from both the Upper House of Parliament and the party's primary membership.

This is not the only front where the TMC is facing deep trouble. A parallel rebellion has also shaken the West Bengal Assembly, led by Ritabrata Banerjee. He was expelled from the TMC for anti-party activities.

Banerjee formed a separate faction in the state assembly with the support of 58 MLAs. He was subsequently elected as the Leader of the Opposition, officially replacing Sobhandev Chattopadhyay.

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Who is on the rebel list?

According to a report by India Today, the MPs of TMC who are on the rebel list are:

Kakoli Ghosh (Barasat) Saayoni Ghosh (Jadavpur) Yusuf Pathan (Baharampur) Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol) Arup Chakraborty (Bankura) Jagdish Chandra Basunia (Cooch Behar) Mitali Bag (Aarambagh) Satabdi Roy (Birbhum) Rachana Banerjee (Hooghly) Abu Taher Khan (Murshidabad) Khalilur Rahaman (Jangipur) Mala Roy (Kolkata South) Sharmila Sarkar (Bardhaman Purba) June Malia (Medinipur) Bapi Haldar (Mathurapur) Deepak Adhikari (Ghatal) Partha Bhowmick (Barrackpore) Kalipada Soren (Jhargram) Asit Kumar Mal (Bolpur)

Shatrughan Sinha, one of the biggest names in Bollywood, is also a prominent figure in politics. He currently serves as the MP for the Asansol constituency in West Bengal. Prior to this, he completed two terms as a Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib (2009–14 and 2014–19) and has also served two terms as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Meanwhile, Saayoni Ghosh, a vocal Mamata Banerjee supporter who joined the TMC a few years ago, is the current MP from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, she became associated with "Kaaba" and "Medina" following a specific campaign speech.

Also Read: More trouble for TMC: Mamata Banerjee's key aide Saayoni Ghosh hints at rebellion

Earlier on June 8, veteran party leader, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, also resigned as a Rajya Sabha member and from the primary membership of Trinamool Congress, claiming his decision was prompted by his desire to accept the verdict of the people of West Bengal in the recently concluded assembly in the state.

Rebel MPs meeting Union Minister and BJP West Bengal election in-charge Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has sparked speculation of the faction merging with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

What does anti-defection law say?

As per the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, the rebel MPs would require a merger with 2/3rd majority to avoid disqualification.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: 'Didn't want to be in two boats': Sushmita Dev on leaving TMC and Rajya Sabha