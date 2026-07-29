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  • /Shave head for Rs 15,000 incentive: How a phone call duped 3 women in Salem

Shave head for Rs 15,000 incentive: How a phone call duped 3 women in Salem

In all, three elderly women from the area fell for the con and shaved their heads, only to discover later that no such scheme existed and no money would be paid.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Shave head for Rs 15,000 incentive: How a phone call duped 3 women in Salem
Image Credit: Representative AI image

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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