/Shave head for Rs 15,000 incentive: How a phone call duped 3 women in Salem

Three elderly women in Tamil Nadu's Salem district were tricked into shaving their heads after fraudsters, posing as officials from the Attur Tahsildar's office, falsely promised them cash rewards under what they claimed was a government disease-prevention scheme.
The fraud began on the night of July 26, when a woman from Pudhukothampadi, near Attur, received a phone call from someone claiming to be a government official.
The caller told her a new disease similar to COVID-19 was spreading through human hair, and claimed several countries had already adopted head-shaving as a preventive measure.
To make the story more believable, the fraudster said the state government was offering Rs 15,000 to women, Rs 45,000 to female college students, and Rs 6,000 to men who got tonsured under the scheme.
He added that only a limited number of "tokens" were available for local residents, creating a false sense of urgency, and claimed the promised money could later be collected from the Attur Taluk Office.
Convinced by the call, the woman shaved her head and encouraged neighbours to do the same to claim the reward. Follow-up WhatsApp messages were also sent to victims to further lend credibility to the fake scheme.
In all, three elderly women from the area fell for the con and shaved their heads, only to discover later that no such scheme existed and no money would be paid.
The truth emerged when the women visited the Attur Taluk Office expecting to collect their promised cash, only to be told no such incentive scheme was in place.
The women subsequently filed a police complaint, and officers have launched a search for the fraudster responsible.
Authorities confirmed there is no such tonsure-linked government scheme and warned residents, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, to be cautious of calls invoking health scares or urgent-sounding government offers.
Police are working to trace the caller's identity and determine whether the same modus operandi may have been used to target other residents in the region.
Investigators believe such scams often prey on fear and lack of awareness among elderly citizens, and are urging people to verify any such claims directly with local government offices before acting on them.
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