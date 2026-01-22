She called India ‘Irrelevant’, what happened next broke the internet; Watch the viral video

Viral: A reactionary video circulating widely on social media has triggered a heated online debate after a woman described India as “the most irrelevant country in the world,” comments that were swiftly countered by a commentator whose response has since gone viral.

The clip, shared with the caption “She called India the most irrelevant country and then this happened to her, and the last line summed it up pretty good,” opens with the woman questioning India’s global relevance. She asks 'whether India has ever fought a war', implying that the country lacks military or geopolitical significance.

Responding to her remarks, the commentator pushes back immediately, stating that India has participated in multiple wars and has historically contributed military strategies that are still studied and used today. He further counters her claim by pointing to India’s current status as one of the fastest growing major economies, calling it “pretty relevant” by any global measure.

As the video progresses, the woman continues her line of questioning, saying she feels India does not actively participate in wars; adding that she finds this “unproblematic” but goes on to ask, “What’s good with them?” She also appears confused about India’s governance, asking whether the country has a king or a president, and questions whether anyone wants its land.

The commentator responds sharply, stating that India is among the most sought after and historically invaded regions in the world due to its wealth and strategic importance. He lists multiple invasions across centuries, citing European colonial powers as well as empires from West and Central Asia, to underline India’s long and complex history of foreign interest and conflict.

Toward the end of the clip, the commentator criticises the woman’s remarks as uninformed, concluding with a personal jab that has further fueled online discussion. While some viewers applauded his blunt delivery, others felt the tone crossed the line from rebuttal into insult.

Netizens reactions

Netizens have since flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Many defended India, calling the woman’s statements “ignorant” and praising the response for correcting misinformation. Others, however, urged for more respectful discourse, arguing that factual corrections need not be personal.

One of the user commented, 'She’s too amateurish, unintelligent and will most probably remain so for the rest of her life unless she gets a proper education'.

There were many other comments criticizing the woman over her unapologetically baseless statements.

