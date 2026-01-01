'She Called Me At 3.30 am Sobbing': Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad

More harrowing details have emerged a day after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving van in Faridabad and thrown out onto the roadside. The victim, a resident of Kalyanpuri, reportedly went out on Monday evening after a heated argument with her mother. Her sister told reporters that during a video call that evening, the woman appeared “extremely upset” and mentioned she would visit a friend.

“She said she would wait for a three-wheeler and then disconnected,” her sister said, according to an NDTV report. “The next call came around 3.30 am, but there was only silence. I called back and could only hear her sobbing. I stayed on the line for about half an hour and then contacted her friend.”

According to the family, the woman had taken a lift from two men in an SUV near Metro Chowk, who then allegedly drove her towards Faridabad and Gurugram. CCTV footage reportedly captured parts of the journey along the Faridabad-Gurugram road.

During the ride, the men allegedly threatened the woman when she screamed for help and took turns to assault her. She was later thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar at around 3 am. The van, reportedly travelling at over 90 km/h, had been on the road for nearly three hours.

“When we found her, her face was split open,” her sister said. “We took her to a local hospital, which immediately referred her to Delhi, where she was admitted unconscious.”

Doctors at the private hospital treating her confirmed that the woman, who sustained severe injuries to her head and face requiring more than a dozen stitches, is now in a stable condition. “The victim, whose condition is stable, is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said Dr Amit Yadav, the hospital director.

The police have arrested two men in connection with the crime, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh. They have been sent to judicial custody, and the vehicle used in the alleged assault, a Maruti Eeco, has been seized. Police continue to investigate the case.

The incident has drawn grim comparisons to the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case, which occurred on a similarly cold December night, as authorities and the public reflect on the continuing risks faced by women travelling alone.