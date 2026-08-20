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‘She cheated on me’: Lucknow husband killed his bank officer wife, sister and posted on WhatsApp

A marital dispute preceded the shooting outside an ICICI Bank branch. The police are examining CCTV footage, weapons and the WhatsApp status.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
‘She cheated on me’: Lucknow husband killed his bank officer wife, sister and posted on WhatsApp

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‘She cheated on me’: Lucknow husband killed his bank officer wife, sister and posted on WhatsApp
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