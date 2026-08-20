/‘She cheated on me’: Lucknow husband killed his bank officer wife, sister and posted on WhatsApp

New Delhi: A WhatsApp status posted before a deadly shooting in Lucknow has emerged as an important part of the police investigation into the killing of a 37-year-old bank officer, her sister-in-law and the subsequent shooting of her husband.
Divya Mishra, a relationship manager with the ICICI Bank, was shot outside the bank in Gomti Nagar’s Vivek Khand area on Thursday (August 20) afternoon. The police said her husband, Manas Vajpayee, had called her to meet him outside the bank.
According to the police, she had returned after meeting a client when she got out of her car. Vajpayee, who was allegedly waiting for her, talked to her for a while before shooting her in the head at close range. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.
The case took another turn after the police found that Vajpayee had allegedly posted a WhatsApp status before the shooting. In it, he appeared to admit that he had killed his wife and said he intended to kill himself and his sister.
“Today, I have shot and killed my wife. She cheated on me. Now, I have to kill myself and my sister. Her sister Pragya and Bharat know what happened.”
The police said Vajpayee then shot his unmarried sister, Tulika, before shooting himself. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to the information provided by the police.
DCP East Dr Diksha Sharma said the police initially received information about a woman being shot in the Gomti Nagar police station area.
“When the police reached the spot, they found that the woman had been shot by her husband. Shortly after that, we received information about a man who had killed his sister and then shot himself," she said.
“It was confirmed that the same man, Manas, had killed his wife and sister before attempting suicide. A WhatsApp status on his phone appears to explain the reason behind the incident. Three weapons have been recovered from his house,” she said.
The police said Divya and Vajpayee, who also worked in the banking sector, had marital differences. Reports also suggested that divorce proceedings were underway, although investigators were still examining the circumstances surrounding their dispute.
Divya lived in the Snehnagar area of Alambagh and worked at the ICICI Bank branch in Gomti Nagar. According to the preliminary account, Vajpayee called her at around noon and asked her to meet him outside the bank.
After the shooting, Divya’s sister Pragya posted about the incident on social media.
"I have just received a call saying that my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar. She is at the Lohia Hospital. May God protect my sister," she wrote.
अभी अभी फोन आया गोमतीनगर में मेरी बहन को गोली मार दी गई है....लोहिया में है ईश्वर मेरी बहन की रक्षा करे... @Uppolice @lkopolice @dgpup— Pragya Mishra (@PragyaLive) August 20, 2026
Police and forensic teams reached the scene and began collecting evidence. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and determine what led to the confrontation between the couple.
The investigation is also examining the WhatsApp status, the recovered weapons and the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Divya and Tulika.
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