She held him till the end: First image of mother who died embracing her 4-year-old in Jabalpur cruise tragedy

The Jabalpur cruise disaster has left families shattered and hearts heavy. Near Bargi Dam on Thursday, a devastating accident unfolded, the true scale of which is reflected in haunting rescue visuals. Among them, one image has gripped everyone—a mother found clutching her four-year-old child tightly within her life jacket. Neither survived. Even in her final moments, she refused to let go. The scene was such that everyone present at the spot including the Madhya Pradesh Minister Rakesh Singh moved to tears as their throat choked.

The rescue personnel who pulled the body out said that when they were pulling out the mother's body, it was not coming out easily. Upon inspecting, they found her hands holding onto the child, stuck to her chest. The woman, identified as Marina Massey, had come from Delhi with her family to visit Jabalpur. By Friday morning, rescuers recovered the bodies of Marina and her son, Trishan. Witnesses say she had wrapped him securely in her life jacket, holding him close till the very end—a final act of love that has left people across the country deeply moved.

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Also Read: Death toll rises to nine in MP's Jabalpur cruise ship capsize tragedy

On Thursday evening, they were aboard the cruise when a sudden storm and powerful winds caused it to sink. Some members of the family survived, including her daughter Siya, her father Pradeep Massey, and her husband. But the loss of Marina and young Trishan has torn the family apart.

So far, 28 people have been rescued, while 9 have lost their lives. Four others are still reported missing. The tragedy has left behind not just loss, but an image of a mother’s love that words can scarcely capture.

Meanwhile, rescue and search operations have been intensified on the ground with the Indian Army joining civil authorities and disaster response teams in a coordinated effort to trace the missing passengers. The Indian Army said its Madhya Bharat Area immediately launched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations after receiving a request from the district administration.

One Junior Commissioned Officer and 13 soldiers, including trained divers from the Shatrujeet Brigade, were airlifted to Jabalpur and deployed at the accident site.

Also Read: Death toll rises to nine in MP's Jabalpur cruise ship capsize tragedy

In its official statement, the Army on Friday said, “Search and rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with civil administration, NDRF and SDRF teams. Despite extremely difficult underwater conditions, our personnel are working round the clock to trace the missing passengers and assist in recovery operations.”

Officials said the submerged cruise vessel remains stuck at a depth of nearly 20 feet in the Bargi Dam reservoir, making underwater visibility and recovery operations extremely challenging. Medical assistance has also been provided to rescued passengers at the Military Hospital in Jabalpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the tragic cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, where the death toll has reached nine and at least four passengers remain missing.

In a post by PMO India on X, PM Modi described the loss of lives as “extremely painful” and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

“The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected,” the PM said on X.

He also announced financial assistance for the victims. “An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000,” he added. (With agency inputs)