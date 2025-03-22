Meerut Murder Case: The father of Sahil Shukla, co-accused in the murder of Saurabh Rajput, Neeraj Shukla said that he should be punished for his actions. While speaking to ZEE News TV, he also claimed that his son was distracted and kept in confusion by Muskan, wife of Saurabh who is the key accused in the murder case.

Saurabh Rajput was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement. The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Rajput's family by sending them messages from his phone.

Neeraj Shukla also stated that Muskan had spoiled Sahil’s mind. Speaking on his son’s source of income, he said that he used to earn money through the share market.

ZEE News also spoke to Akshay who made big revelations pertaining to Saurabh and Muskan’s marriage. He claimed that Muskan never loved her daughter Pihu and she wanted to divorce Saurabh.

What Did Accused Sahil Tell Police?

During interrogation in the Saurabh Rajput murder case, Sahil told police that he had told Muskan to kill her husband by attacking his heart following which she stabbed his chest multiple times.

Occult Practices Central To Meerut Murder?

Family members of Saurabh Rajput, killed allegedly by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, have claimed that occult practices were central to the chilling murder.

Though police have not yet commented on the claims, Rajput's mother Renu Devi said, "Both Muskaan and Sahil were into occult practices. They killed my son by performing tantric rituals."

Rajput's in-laws, Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, alleged it was Sahil who held their daughter Muskan "captive" by making her believe in tantric rituals. He also kept Muskan isolated from her six-year-old daughter, they claimed.