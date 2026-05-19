'She took Marijuana during her pregnancy': Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law's explosive claim

Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, has made several allegations regarding Sharma’s alleged drug use, mental health, and family background as police investigate her death in Bhopal as a suspected dowry-related case.

Giribala Singh, a retired judge, claimed that Twisha consumed marijuana during her pregnancy, was undergoing psychiatric treatment, and that her parents stayed away for months.

Singh's remarks come even as the victim’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has accused the in-laws of dowry-related harassment and pressure. He alleged there were “indirect” demands and said signs of trouble began surfacing soon after the marriage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Twisha’s husband, Samarth, and his mother, Giribala Singh, have been accused of murder and dowry-related harassment.

Twisha was found hanging at her husband’s residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

Twisha’s mother-in-law claims about victim's parents

"Twisha's parents never came to see her during the last five months. They were earning because of her looks and are now not allowing her cremation. I have faith in the investigating agencies and in the truth," Giribala Singh said in a press conference on Monday.

She further alleged, "Twisha's parents pushed her into the glamour world at an early age and later disowned her."

Giribala Singh also made a grave allegation vis a vis substance use, stating, "Twisha confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana during pregnancy."

She called the Twisha's death as a personal loss for her family, saying, "Twisha was undergoing a 'mental training programme', we supported her throughout. Her loss has created a huge vacuum for us."

While speaking to ANI, Singh said, "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family. She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her, which are given to a schizophrenic patient."

Describing fluctuation in in Twisha's condition, Singh further said, "She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms. She destroyed everything."

Also Read | Noida woman found dead in Bhopal: Family protests outside MP CM residence, alleges 'dowry death' - What is Twisha Sharma death case?

'She didn't let us feel that fleeting moment of joy': Singh's claims on Twisha's pregnancy

Singh also alleged that Twisha had expressed regret after undergoing the process for a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

She said, "When she (Twisha) started the first course of the MTP, she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible. She didn't let us feel that fleeting moment of joy. It is truly heartbreaking; young girls often take this drastic step."

"On May 7, she must have taken the pill; she completed the entire MTP procedure, and we had to support her," Singh added.

Twisha’s mother-in-law also made allegations against her parents, raising questions about their absence and the professional background of her father.

She said, "I also called her mother, as she was needed there. For five months, her parents never visited. We deliberately did not call her father, as he has a very strange personality. For nearly twenty years, he has been working in the pharmaceutical industry--specifically in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan; he could potentially be the source of many things. I think they were earning out of all her. But the matter is sub judice."

Also Read | Who was Twisha Sharma? MBA graduate, ex-Miss Pune, found dead five months after her wedding

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha, a former Miss Pune title holder, was an actor, model, digital creator, and MBA graduate. Originally from Noida, she entered the modelling industry between 2009 and 2012. Through consistent hard work, grooming, and perseverance, she won the Miss Pune beauty pageant title, a breakthrough that paved the way for opportunities in advertising, modelling, and acting.

According to NDTV, She later featured in commercial advertisements and worked in Telugu cinema. People who knew her described her as creative, expressive, and highly ambitious, someone determined to build an identity beyond conventional labels.