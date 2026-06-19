Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'She was bringing bad energy': South Delhi doctor beats domestic worker to death

'She was bringing bad energy': South Delhi doctor beats domestic worker to death

The accused, identified as Dr Manish Gupta, allegedly assaulted his domestic help, Meena Haldar, inside his flat in Mount Kailash. He was detained and questioned by police the same day.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
'She was bringing bad energy': South Delhi doctor beats domestic worker to death
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'She was bringing bad energy': Delhi doctor beats domestic worker to death
Delhi murder2 min ago
2
AP SSC Supplementary Result 20264 min ago
3
India AMCA Fighter Jet17 min ago
4
El Nino31 min ago
5
International Yoga Day 202631 min ago