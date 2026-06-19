/'She was bringing bad energy': South Delhi doctor beats domestic worker to death

A 50-year-old dermatologist living in an upmarket South Delhi neighbourhood has been accused of murdering his domestic worker on Thursday, allegedly attacking her with a cricket bat and a knife because he believed she was bringing "bad energy" into his home.
The accused, identified as Dr Manish Gupta, allegedly assaulted his domestic help, Meena Haldar, inside his flat in Mount Kailash. He was detained and questioned by police the same day.
During questioning, Gupta reportedly told investigators he had wanted Haldar dismissed from her job at the house but had grown frustrated when his family refused to let her go.
"He told us that he wanted Meena to be removed from the job, but his family members refused to do so. He was upset and felt bad that nobody listened to him. He also told us that he suspected that Meena was bringing bad energy to the house and this affected his son's studies," a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, told HT.
Another officer said the resentment had been building for some time. "The doctor felt hurt that nobody in his family was listening to him and attacked the domestic help when he found her at the terrace," the officer said.
Gupta, who lives with his wife, also a doctor, and their son, has admitted to the killing, telling police it followed repeated arguments within the family over Haldar's employment.
On Thursday morning, his wife, Dr Tina Gupta, left for work around 10.15 am, leaving Gupta alone in the flat with their son. Haldar arrived shortly after, between 10.30 and 10.45 am, and went up to the terrace to hang out washing. Police say Gupta followed her there and attacked her sometime between 11.15 and 11.30 am, striking her on the head with a bat before stabbing her with a knife. He then went back downstairs and left the weapons near the staircase, where police later recovered them, still bloodstained.
A resident in a building opposite spotted Haldar lying in a pool of blood on the terrace and alerted police.
Haldar, who lived in Prakash Mohalla near Mount Kailash and East of Kailash, is survived by her husband, son Robin and daughter-in-law Saptami. Robin, who works at a shop in Nehru Place, said his mother had spent years working hard to support the family.
"She never took leaves; she always showed up on time. She always listened to them (the Guptas). Why did they do this?" he said, demanding answers. He added that his mother had worked for the family for around 10 to 12 years and had always spoken well of them.
Around 50 to 60 domestic workers gathered outside the building by noon to protest. Tensions rose when police refused to let them view the body, leading to a heated exchange. Officers later took Haldar's son to AIIMS to identify her.
Delhi Police confirmed the case falls under the jurisdiction of Amar Colony police station and that a case has been registered. The accused remains in custody as the investigation continues.
(With ANI inputs)
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