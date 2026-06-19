/'She was bringing bad energy': South Delhi doctor beats domestic worker to death

On Thursday morning, his wife, Dr Tina Gupta, left for work around 10.15 am, leaving Gupta alone in the flat with their son. Haldar arrived shortly after, between 10.30 and 10.45 am, and went up to the terrace to hang out washing. Police say Gupta followed her there and attacked her sometime between 11.15 and 11.30 am, striking her on the head with a bat before stabbing her with a knife. He then went back downstairs and left the weapons near the staircase, where police later recovered them, still bloodstained.